Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Greg Madia

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sqqdwjvkyj6kmwe0zgcs
JMU senior running back Marcus Marshall reached the end zone 11 times last year.
Stephen Swofford/DN-R

Greg Madia, who covers James Madison for the Daily News-Record that is also affiliated with the Rivals.com network, joined Matt Carter to discuss the Dukes, NC State's season opening opponent.

Madia talks about the stars of JMU's team — a talented collection of running backs and corners, what might happen with the ongoing quarterback position battle and what to expect from a new-look defense, and more.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}