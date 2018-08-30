The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Greg Madia
Greg Madia, who covers James Madison for the Daily News-Record that is also affiliated with the Rivals.com network, joined Matt Carter to discuss the Dukes, NC State's season opening opponent.
Madia talks about the stars of JMU's team — a talented collection of running backs and corners, what might happen with the ongoing quarterback position battle and what to expect from a new-look defense, and more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
