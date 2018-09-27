The Wolfpacker talks with Brad Franklin, publisher of Cavs Corner on the Rivals.com network, to discuss Saturday's game between NC State and Virginia.

NC State (3-0) will host the Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) for a 12:20 kickoff on Raycom at Carter-Finley Stadium. Franklin gives the perspective from those who cover the Virginia football team and offers his keys to Saturday's game.