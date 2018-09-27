Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-27 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Brad Franklin

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Virginia second-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall leads the Cavs into Raleigh.
USATSI

The Wolfpacker talks with Brad Franklin, publisher of Cavs Corner on the Rivals.com network, to discuss Saturday's game between NC State and Virginia.

NC State (3-0) will host the Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) for a 12:20 kickoff on Raycom at Carter-Finley Stadium. Franklin gives the perspective from those who cover the Virginia football team and offers his keys to Saturday's game.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

