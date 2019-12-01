News More News
The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down UNC's 41-10 win over over NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Topics discussed included:

• What went wrong in the second half against UNC.

• What does the future look and what are the main offseason priorities for the 4-8 Wolfpack?

• What is the outlook at quarterback for NC State?

• Game balls.

And more.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.

{{ article.author_name }}