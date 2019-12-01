The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com break down UNC's 41-10 win over over NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Topics discussed included:
• What went wrong in the second half against UNC.
• What does the future look and what are the main offseason priorities for the 4-8 Wolfpack?
• What is the outlook at quarterback for NC State?
• Game balls.
And more.
