The Wolfpacker podcast: NC State football recruiting
It was a huge month of June for NC State football recruiting, with the Wolfpack landing 11 verbal commitments before it was over and sitting on the verge of a potential top 25 class.
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal chat about the latest with football recruiting in this edition of The Wolfpacker podcast.
If the above player doesn't work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
