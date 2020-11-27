The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State at Syracuse football preview
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Reflection of the Pack's 15-14 win over Liberty.
-What to expect from Syracuse.
-Will NC State come out motivated against the struggling Orange?
-Keys to the game.
-AND much more!
Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
