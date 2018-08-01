On Monday, we asked subscribers to submit questions on the premium message boards for The Wolfpacker mailbag. Here is part II of the answers provided by editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal.

Wolfpacker25: Over/under 7 wins for NCSU Over/under 6 wins for UNC

I would take the over for NC State and when we get into our roundtable discussions shortly before the season starts you will see why. At the moment though I am fairly comfortable going over especially since the schedule might set up a little better this year, especially with the Coastal Division crossovers (UNC and Virginia).