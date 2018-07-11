On Monday, we asked subscribers to submit questions on the premium message boards for The Wolfpacker mailbag. Here is part II of those answers provided by Matt Carter.

Aquavelva: As the number and quality of early commits improves, will DD and staff have to change their approach to keeping players in the fold? All these 2019 guys have senior seasons ahead.

I don’t suspect that they will change their approach as NC State has had a fairly good track record of keeping its commitments in the fold under Doeren. Decommitments are a part of football recruiting these days, but with this class filling up quickly it will allow the coaches to spend most of their time focused on the guys it has in the fold and treat them as if they were not even committed (i.e. show them the love they would show a top target still on the board) rather than going out and trying to find guys for spots.

It also helps that the vast majority (15 of 19) commits thus far are from the state, and odds are that at least one more from North Carolina will join the class.

Aquavelva: If one of the top programs was to try and poach one of our coaches, would it have already happened or is this the time of year for it? It ties in with the previous question, the departure of a coach who was the lead recruiter of one of our 2019 studs might hurt our ability to keep said recruit.