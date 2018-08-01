On Monday, we asked subscribers to submit questions on the premium message boards for The Wolfpacker mailbag. Here is part I of the answers provided by editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal.

Kario81: Do you see Trent Pennix staying at RB or making the transition to another position?

I see Trent Pennix staying at running back because he will be needed there. In fact, if he beats out redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. in August, he’s going to be needed this season as the third-string running back.