The Wolfpacker game predictions: Wake Forest at NC State
NC State is two wins away from a perfect home season. Can the Pack get closer to that goal when it hosts Wake Forest for a Thursday night game? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.
Matt Carter
Before getting into prediction mode, I have to admit I am puzzled by a decision to call Wake Forest a "black out" game and wear all black uniforms against a team whose school's colors are black and gold. But I write about sports for a living and am not in a professional in the marketing field, so I digress and yield to the experts there.
What I do know a little more about than marketing is NC State football, and having sat through a lot of bizarre losses in Winston-Salem, I am well aware that the Demon Deacons have a habit of being a thorn in the Wolfpack's side. But those games were in Winston-Salem.
In Raleigh, the games have not been close lately. NC State has won five straight against Wake at Carter-Finley Stadium, the last four by an average margin of defeat of 28.0 points. The only solace the Deacs can take is that the margin has slowly gone down each time (from 35 points to 31 to 29 to 17).
I don't expect that latter trend to continue, but I do expect another dominating performance by the team in red, er black, which is NC State and not Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have too many issues on defense to expect to slow down the Wolfpack, and home crowd should also be a factor.
I have the Pack winning 43-20.
Jacey Zembal
At one point this game loomed as being a tricky one on the schedule, but playing on a Thursday night was going to be a big NC State advantage.
What turned out to be an even bigger advantage is WFU freshman quarterback Sam Hartman suffering a season-ending leg injury. Hartman and the Demon Deacons' wide receivers would have presented some issues. Whether replacement quarterback Jamie Newman of Graham (N.C.) High will cause any concerns remains to be seen. Newman is a gifted runner out of the pocket.
I also don't foresee Wake Forest running the football all that well. They can against weaker rush defenses, but that isn't the case with the Wolfpack. I could also see NC State trying to confuse Newman with different looks and blitzes, though his first instinct might be to tuck it and run.
Between playing at home, facing an inexperienced quarterback and getting some mojo back with a 47-28 win over Florida State last week, NC State should roll.
I have the Wolfpack winning 41-13.
——
