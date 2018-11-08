NC State is two wins away from a perfect home season. Can the Pack get closer to that goal when it hosts Wake Forest for a Thursday night game? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.

Matt Carter

Before getting into prediction mode, I have to admit I am puzzled by a decision to call Wake Forest a "black out" game and wear all black uniforms against a team whose school's colors are black and gold. But I write about sports for a living and am not in a professional in the marketing field, so I digress and yield to the experts there.

What I do know a little more about than marketing is NC State football, and having sat through a lot of bizarre losses in Winston-Salem, I am well aware that the Demon Deacons have a habit of being a thorn in the Wolfpack's side. But those games were in Winston-Salem.

In Raleigh, the games have not been close lately. NC State has won five straight against Wake at Carter-Finley Stadium, the last four by an average margin of defeat of 28.0 points. The only solace the Deacs can take is that the margin has slowly gone down each time (from 35 points to 31 to 29 to 17).

I don't expect that latter trend to continue, but I do expect another dominating performance by the team in red, er black, which is NC State and not Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have too many issues on defense to expect to slow down the Wolfpack, and home crowd should also be a factor.

I have the Pack winning 43-20.