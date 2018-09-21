After an unexpected early-season bye courtesy Hurricane Florence, NC State is back in action at Marshall this Saturday.

A year ago, the Pack defeated the Thundering Herd 37-20, but Marshall actually led that game 20-10 more than halfway through the second quarter and was in contention in the fourth before NCSU put the contest away.

What's in store this year? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.

Matt Carter

It's been a weird open to the season for NC State. A pair of perhaps underwhelming victories in brutally hot and humid conditions in the middle of the day followed by an unscheduled early bye week, and now a rare road game to a Group of Five conference member.

Marshall is apparently no easy place to play, and given what NC State has been practicing and playing in, it might feel downright cold with temps expected in the upper 60s Saturday evening.

Everyone who would know seems to insist this Marshall team is better than last year, which might be surprising given it lost its quarterback a year early to a practice squad in the NFL. And the jury is out to where NC State stands in comparison to last year.

What we do know is NCSU has a star at quarterback in sixth-year senior Ryan Finley and an awesome group of receivers that should be fully healthy for the first time this year. My hunch is that will be enough in this game against a signal-caller on the other sideline that is a redshirt freshman about to play his first big game.

I have the Wolfpack winning 35-27.

Jacey Zembal

Not getting a chance to play West Virginia at home is a let down and it creates a different dynamic for Marshall. It was a true turn the page moment last Sunday to prepare for the Thundering Herd.



Marshall went scoreless in the second half and NC State won 37-20 last year, but the first half was not a smooth ride. The Thundering Herd led 20-10 at one point over the Wolfpack in the second quarter, before quarterback Ryan Finley and the passing game got into gear. Running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. had two second-half touchdown runs and led the team in rushing. This could be his signature game Saturday night.

Marshall, like NC State, had its game cancelled at South Carolina. The Thundering Herd have played Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Kentucky, who have a combined 1-5 record this season. Between the history of last year combined with a potent passing attack led by Finley, the Wolfpack should put up big numbers.



The flow of the game might be different, but I still think the final score will remain the same with NC State winning 37-20.

