The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Louisville
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After a disappointing loss to Wake Forest last week, the Pack will try to pick itself up and rebound at Louisville, which has its own issues to face after firing head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday.
Can NC State do it? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.
Matt Carter
The dynamics surrounding this game leaves me a little leery about picking NC State. I anticipate that Louisville will have an extra bounce in its step after its coaching change, which I surmise from coverage during the week was somewhat of a relief for a Louisville squad that gave all appearances that it had given up on the year. Now it has new life for a two-game stretch to end the season, capped by a showdown with archrival Kentucky.
I cannot help but detect a feeling of deflation around NC State as well. Perhaps it's the fact that it has rained nonstop for four days around the Triangle, but one wonders if the sun truly has come back up after that lost to Wake Forest.
But then I reminded of one thing: there's a reason why Louisville is 2-8 this year and winless in the ACC, and there's a reason why NC State was primed for a potential New Year's Six bowl game before the Wake debacle.
On paper and on the field, NC State has been better than Louisville. For me, the start will be everything in this game. A quick one for the Wolfpack and it could be a nice afternoon for State. A slow one like the Wake contest has the risk of allowing the Cards hang around too long, also like the Wake game.
I have NC State winning, 34-24.
Jacey Zembal
It's hard to believe the electricity of the Lamar Jackson era has transitioned to Louisville completely bottoming out this fall, leading to head coach Bobby Petrino getting fired.
Replacing Jackson at quarterback, the former Heisman Trophy winner, was likely an impossible feat, but the Cardinals have struggled mightily between redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass and redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham. Pass is expected to get the start Saturday against NC State, but it wouldn't be surprising if both play under new interim coach Lorenzo Ward.
In dissecting the downfall of the Petrino era, I can buy into the notion that the Cardinals have better than 0-7 ACC talent. However, the lack of sacks (nine) and interceptions (four) by the defense is very telling. Maybe a looser, happier Louisville crew shows up to play NC State, but at the end of the day, the Wolfpack passing attack should torch the UL defense.
The first quarter will be telling and if NC State goes up 14-0 early, it will get ugly from there. Louisville has shown they'll tap out when getting behind in the first half, and that can't get rectified within a week.
In fact, I believe that will happen and predict that NC State snaps out of its own funk with a convincing 41-17 win at Louisville.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook