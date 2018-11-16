After a disappointing loss to Wake Forest last week, the Pack will try to pick itself up and rebound at Louisville, which has its own issues to face after firing head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday.

Can NC State do it? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.

Matt Carter

The dynamics surrounding this game leaves me a little leery about picking NC State. I anticipate that Louisville will have an extra bounce in its step after its coaching change, which I surmise from coverage during the week was somewhat of a relief for a Louisville squad that gave all appearances that it had given up on the year. Now it has new life for a two-game stretch to end the season, capped by a showdown with archrival Kentucky.

I cannot help but detect a feeling of deflation around NC State as well. Perhaps it's the fact that it has rained nonstop for four days around the Triangle, but one wonders if the sun truly has come back up after that lost to Wake Forest.

But then I reminded of one thing: there's a reason why Louisville is 2-8 this year and winless in the ACC, and there's a reason why NC State was primed for a potential New Year's Six bowl game before the Wake debacle.

On paper and on the field, NC State has been better than Louisville. For me, the start will be everything in this game. A quick one for the Wolfpack and it could be a nice afternoon for State. A slow one like the Wake contest has the risk of allowing the Cards hang around too long, also like the Wake game.

I have NC State winning, 34-24.