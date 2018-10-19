It's a big game Saturday for NC State. Ranked No. 15 and 16 in the coaches and Associated Press polls, respectively, the Pack heads to No. 3 Clemson with the ACC Atlantic Division title potentially on the line.

How will the Pack do? The Wolfpacker staff makes its predictions below:

Matt Carter

NC State has found some painful ways to lose football, basketball and baseball games over the years. The polite phrase to call it is "NC State stuff," although it's generally referred to with another more-explicit terms.

Without going into the unpleasant details and revisiting the last two Clemson games, both fell into the category of difficult-to-get-over defeats, especially the contest at Clemson two years ago.

What usually gets lost when talking about those previous losses against the Tigers that went down to the final plays of the game is that NCSU has actually given Clemson a fairly good game for three straight seasons. In 2015, Clemson led just 33-27 midway through the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 56-41 win.

I think odds favor NC State making a respectable showing for a fourth straight year. That said, it's hard to pick the Wolfpack winning until it actually comes out victorious in one of these games. Clemson has a list that is too long to count of high-profile victories. It knows how to win when it matters and the lights are brightest — not to mention, Clemson is really good and very talented.

Thus, I have the Tigers prevailing 33-24.

Jacey Zembal

From a distance, there have been some cracks in Clemson's armor, starting with the Texas A&M contest and then against Syracuse. When I use the word cracks, it's on the perspective of being a true national championship threat.



The cracks further intensified with incumbent quarterback Kelly Bryant leaving after getting replaced by star freshman Trevor Lawrence, leaving depth at the position thin. It's clear Clemson has incredible speed at running back and wide receiver, even if the group is probably a year away from being truly dominant.



The defensive line is first rate, and all four starters will be drafted high with three expected to go in the first round. However, the Aggies and Orange both had success in the passing game, and that is the strength of NC State.

The 17.5-point line is shocking and sometimes while covering a program day-in and day-out, some perspective gets lost along the way. That said, NC State should be competitive and put up good passing numbers. With the momentum and crowd noise on Clemson's side at Death Valley, I expect a close, high-scoring game.



I have Clemson winning 34-31.

