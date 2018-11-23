Can NC State make it three in a row at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill? The Pack is favored by about a touchdown according to oddsmakers.

The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions for the game.

Matt Carter

A telling stat about how Saturday will go is rushing yards. In the last 26 games the two teams have met, the team that rushed for more yards won 23 of them. Due to the fact that the forecasts this week have been consistent in calling for rain right when this game is being played, and the bet here is that will be 24 of the last 27 after Saturday.

Which is why I think Vegas may be right to play this game more cautious than perhaps the outsiders view it. North Carolina has its flaws (what 2-8 team doesn't), but it is a pretty decent running team this year, averaging 199.0 yards per game on the ground, good for 44th best in the country.

The Heels' rushing attack has also been far more consistent than NC State's, which is averaging 128.4 yards per game and ranks a paltry 113th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

However, I think the rain could play in State's favor. UNC quarterback Nathan Elliott does not fit the profile of the type of quarterback that has given NC State problems this year. He's not necessarily mobile and not noted for arm strength. NC State is already good against the run, ranking 16th nationally. It might be able to sell out even more versus the rush Saturday.

UNC on the other hand is just 116th in rush defense. Although the Pack has struggled at times running the football even against bad defenses (see Wake Forest), NC State has had its moments as well.

The guess here is the Pack does just enough on the ground to pull out a 33-27 win.