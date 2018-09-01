After a more than eight-month wait, football is back for NC State. The Pack hosts James Madison, a prominent Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, for a noon kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

What is in store for week one? Here are our game predictions.

Matt Carter

Beat reporter Joe Giglio of The Raleigh News and Observer NC State noted in a tweet this week that one of the questions for Dave Doeren at his weekly press conference Monday began with, “Coach, James Madison is not a household name ...”

“Totally get the context of this question from Monday’s presser, but we’re in serious trouble as a country if James Madison is not a household name,” Giglio added in his tweet.

Indeed, for a history buff like myself James Madison is a essential figure in this country's history. The “Father of the Constitution” was one of the chief architects of the Bill of Rights, the foundation of the United States’ democracy. He later became the fourth President of the United States. While he was serving in Thomas Jefferson’s administration as Secretary of State, he developed a bit of a rivalry with his own eventual Secretary of State and successor James Monroe. Chris DeRose wrote a good book called Founding Rivals: Madison vs. Monroe, The Bill of Rights, and The Election that Saved a Nation.

One thing is certain, the only thing that will save a dream season for NC State is not slipping up against James Madison the football team. Thus it will need to assert its supremacy early and not allow it to feel like a close rivalry game.

I think odds favor NC State being able to pull that off. JMU is 28-2 the past two seasons with a FCS national title and a runner-up appearance to its credit, but this team features some new faces, notably at quarterback and on the defense, where the Dukes will have to rebuild much of its front seven and replace its two star safeties.

Reloading on defense against NC State’s offense is not a challenge college football coaches would covet. My hunch is the Pack moves the ball effectively and will pull off a 45-24 win.

Jacey Zembal

James Madison is a terrific team for the FCS level and do have a lot of “drop-down transfers,” meaning players who originally started off at FBS programs.

Players from Virginia, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Ohio State, Central Florida and Georgia Tech litter the depth chart. That should mean they’ll be terrific this season.

All that said, NC State should overwhelm James Madison, and if they don’t it would be some cause for concern. NC State has been tested by the likes of Georgia Southern and Old Dominion in the past, but they also were FBS programs.

What will be good about Saturday’s game, which I predict NC State will win 38-13, is to see what areas need to be improved upon leading up to the West Virginia contest in the third week. Watching new kicker Christopher Dunn, the new starters on defense and the various freshmen running backs will all be key parts to follow in the game.