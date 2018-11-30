The Wolfpacker daily update: Nov. 30
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: East Carolina at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. UNC ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State ready to return to action vs. Vanderbilt
• The Wolfpacker — NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down Jalen Lecque signing
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has fun at practice Thursday
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has rare history of playing regular-season games in December
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting East Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — Scottie Montgomery was set up to fail at East Carolina from the start
• Charlotte Observer — NC State has plenty of reasons to take this struggling ECU football team seriously
• Technician — Wolfpack women's basketball topples Wolverines in ACC/Big 10 Challenge
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 14: Facing the Pirates
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out Regular Season Hosting East Carolina
• GoPack.com — #7 @PackWrestle Heads to ODU for Friday Dual
• GoPack.com — #13 Wolfpack Defeats Michigan in ACC/B1G Challenge
Tweets of the day
mood pic.twitter.com/n7MvLdKgn8— Taylor D. Adams (@TayDAdams) November 30, 2018
9️⃣ #WACCB1G 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ir1iAABwHM— ACC WomensBasketball (@accwbb) November 30, 2018
#AGTG EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE BEEN OFFERED BY MY DREAMS SCHOOL LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY🐯 #GeauxTigers @HamiltonESPN @29Duke17 @rivalsmike @Hollywood7yme pic.twitter.com/lRfgQ4O8Bt— JR.IX💰 (@jah_robinson9) November 29, 2018
Videos of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook