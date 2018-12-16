The Wolfpacker daily newstand, Dec. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 16.
Quote of the day
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 89-78 win over Penn State
• Rivals.com — NC State quarterback commits react to Drinkwitz news
• Raleigh News and Observer — Braxton Beverly leads NC State to win over Penn State
• GoUpstate.com — Defenses dominate as Shrine Bowl ends in 10-10 tie
• GoUpstate.com — Zonovan Knight carries load for North Carolina
• Technician — Beverly leads Wolfpack to victory in Atlantic City
• Technician — No. 10 Wolfpack runs past Maine
• GoPack.com — Pack pulls away from Penn State to improve to 9-1
• GoPack.com — No. 10 NC State dominates Maine to remain unbeaten
• GoPack.com — Held concludes run at World Championships with win in 4x100 medley
• Tribune Review — Penn State men lose to NC State in Boardwalk Classic
Tweets of the day
Wolfpack commits following the game. pic.twitter.com/THQ1hhyx7l— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 15, 2018
Highlights from the 82nd #ShrineBowl of the Carolinas. Game ended in a 10-10 tie. Not the only oddity, five-star DE Zacch Pickens was #SouthCarolina 's leading rusher! #Gamecocks #NCState #UNC #VaTech #WakeForest #Pitt commits featured! #sb82 @RivalsWoody @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/Jds2eOO0J5— Rivals (@Rivals) December 15, 2018
Three-star NC State RB commit Zonovan Knight turns on the burners for a 61-yard TD run. Game tied at 7-7 in the second quarter. @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/rZXFj8K5QP— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) December 15, 2018
Zonovan Knight wins offensive MVP of Shrine Bowl for North Carolina.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 15, 2018
🍦🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/XsRNw8hkCx— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 15, 2018
Braxton Beverly was just the spark @PackMensBball needed in the second half! 🔥— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 15, 2018
1⃣0⃣ of his 18 points and 5⃣ assists came down the stretch!#WPN (@BBeverly10) pic.twitter.com/VMDRnYHh7G
Best feeling in the world!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 15, 2018
At the airport, ready to head home to Raleigh
See you at @PNCArena on Wednesday #WPN pic.twitter.com/s2ewWsK87k
Bradley Chubb, a rookie CLE passed on, has a remarkable 12 sacks. A crazy number. Khalil Mack, as a rookie, had four. Usually takes college pass rushers a while to make impact. Chubb will set all time rookie record in next couple weeks. He’s also never hurt. College or NFL— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 16, 2018
Cousins in the NFL.@NickChubb21 🔁 @astronaut#FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/5f4wmz724h— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
One more look at the highlights from 10th-ranked @packwomensbball's 38-point win over Maine on Saturday night! #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/saKXVliut7— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 16, 2018
Video of the day
Highlights from today's win over Penn State pic.twitter.com/M6Cu3apT71— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 16, 2018
