Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 16.

Quote of the day

"“It’s a great honor, not only because I’m listed as one of the top players in N.C., but we’re playing for a greater cause and that’s to raise money for the Shriners Hospital."" — North Carolina Shrine Bowl offensive MVP Zonovan Knight (GoUpstate.com)

Headlines

Tweets of the day

Wolfpack commits following the game. pic.twitter.com/THQ1hhyx7l — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 15, 2018

Three-star NC State RB commit Zonovan Knight turns on the burners for a 61-yard TD run. Game tied at 7-7 in the second quarter. @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/rZXFj8K5QP — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) December 15, 2018

Zonovan Knight wins offensive MVP of Shrine Bowl for North Carolina. — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 15, 2018

Braxton Beverly was just the spark @PackMensBball needed in the second half! 🔥



1⃣0⃣ of his 18 points and 5⃣ assists came down the stretch!#WPN (@BBeverly10) pic.twitter.com/VMDRnYHh7G — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 15, 2018

Best feeling in the world!



At the airport, ready to head home to Raleigh



See you at @PNCArena on Wednesday #WPN pic.twitter.com/s2ewWsK87k — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 15, 2018

Bradley Chubb, a rookie CLE passed on, has a remarkable 12 sacks. A crazy number. Khalil Mack, as a rookie, had four. Usually takes college pass rushers a while to make impact. Chubb will set all time rookie record in next couple weeks. He’s also never hurt. College or NFL — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 16, 2018

One more look at the highlights from 10th-ranked @packwomensbball's 38-point win over Maine on Saturday night! #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/saKXVliut7 — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 16, 2018

Video of the day