Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-16 08:07:26 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newstand, Dec. 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 16.

Quote of the day

"“It’s a great honor, not only because I’m listed as one of the top players in N.C., but we’re playing for a greater cause and that’s to raise money for the Shriners Hospital.""
— North Carolina Shrine Bowl offensive MVP Zonovan Knight (GoUpstate.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 89-78 win over Penn State

• Rivals.com — NC State quarterback commits react to Drinkwitz news

• Raleigh News and Observer — Braxton Beverly leads NC State to win over Penn State

• GoUpstate.com — Defenses dominate as Shrine Bowl ends in 10-10 tie

• GoUpstate.com — Zonovan Knight carries load for North Carolina

• Technician — Beverly leads Wolfpack to victory in Atlantic City

• Technician — No. 10 Wolfpack runs past Maine

• GoPack.com — Pack pulls away from Penn State to improve to 9-1

• GoPack.com — No. 10 NC State dominates Maine to remain unbeaten

• GoPack.com — Held concludes run at World Championships with win in 4x100 medley

• Tribune Review — Penn State men lose to NC State in Boardwalk Classic

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}