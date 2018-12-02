Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 2 following NC State's 58-3 win over East Carolina.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Wolfpack makes its case

The ultimate milestone though is the state of the program, which just registered a nine-win regular season for just the third time in school history (a fourth, the 2002 squad, won 10 games in the regular season and then captured the Gator Bowl to finish with a school-record 11). That’s just the start, and Doeren made sure to point that out in his postgame press conference.

He noted how the Pack had six players on the first-team All-ACC and nine overall on the all-conference teams, and the NC State just recorded a second-straight season of at least nine wins, which has not happened since 1991-92.

“I think we’re a team that should be ranked in the top 25, in my opinion ... deserves to be in an elite bowl game," Doeren said.

• Luck DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State break record after record in 58-3 win over East Carolina

N.C. State had more trouble keeping its record book updated than it did with East Carolina on Saturday, padding stats and scoring nearly at will – even senior center Garrett Bradbury scored on a fourth-quarter touchdown plunge – to close out the regular season with a 58-3 win.

School records were falling almost too fast to keep up. When Reggie Gallaspy broke the 1,000-yard mark on his final carry of the game, an 86-yard run he nearly broke for a touchdown but was pulled down a mere 11 yards short, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren called timeout to prolong the “Reggie” chants.

Gallaspy also set the single-season school record for touchdowns and tied the single-season mark for rushing touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers broke Torry Holt’s single-season record for receptions and gave the Wolfpack two 1,000-yard receivers for the first time. Christopher Dunn kicked three field goals to set that single-season record with 21. And the Wolfpack (9-3) beat the Pirates (3-9) for the first time since 2008.

“I think that’s how it’s supposed to look,” Bradbury said. “A lot of guys had a lot of season and career milestones today. It was awesome to see.”

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State makes the most of its second chance, meanwhile East Carolina can only hope for one

It was almost like the fog that surrounds college football, the toxic smoke of self-importance that forces everyone who inhales it to pretend this game is serious as a heart attack, lifted for that one moment and the sun shone through. The fun shone through.

When Reggie Gallaspy broke the 1,000-yard mark – everyone in the huddle knew he needed about 60 yards to break it, and he ran for 87 before he was brought down from behind – N.C. State coach Dave Doeren called a timeout so the team could celebrate and the crowd could chant Gallaspy’s name, an entirely deserved moment of unadulterated adoration for a player whose career at N.C. State has been anything but smooth and easy but, when healthy, ran rough and hard.

• Ed Hardin, Greensboro News-Record — Ryan Finley preparing to take his place among NC State’s QBs in NFL

Ryan Finley played his final home game today, leading N.C. State to a 58-3 win over East Carolina and leaving State fans to wonder just what they saw in his three seasons at Quarterback U.

They saw yet another quarterback on his way to the NFL, another in a recent Raleigh pipeline.

Finley was sharp in the rain against ECU, showcasing his own skills at quarterback and the many weapons around him. In the years to come, that might be what we most remember about Finley. He might have the best receiving corps in the country, and running back Reggie Gallaspy, a Southern Guilford graduate from High Point, has emerged as one of the most reliable backs in the country.

Finley’s role as field general is impressive, though.

• Samuel Evers, Rocky Mount Telegram — Records fall in Wolfpack win over Pirates

The only score for ECU, which had its 265-game non-shutout streak on the line, came on a field goal as time expired, which N.C. State coach Dave Doeren tried to sabotage with a kicker-freezing timeout.

“I wish we had the shutout,” Doeren said. “Outside of that, it couldn’t have been any better.”

Alas, a timeout stare down to end a third straight 3-9 season for ECU was a small wrinkle in a notable day for many: freshman kicker Chris Dunn hit three field goals to break N.C. State’s single-season record with 21; Reggie Gallaspy scored his 18th and 19th touchdowns, a single-season record, while tying the rushing touchdown record with 18; Jakobi Meyers bested Torry Holt’s single-season receptions record; Gallaspy broke 1,000 yards on a late 86-yard run, becoming the third back in the last three years to do so; and Meyers eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving, making him and Kelvin Harmon the first same-season duo to get to that mark.

The 655 total yards for the Wolfpack were the second most ever for the program. Ryan Finley, in his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium, threw for 409 yards and three touchdowns, one of which was a diving back-of-the-end zone fade to Harmon, a combination that has been symbiotic in each player’s rising draft stock.

And, with all of those historic footnotes, Finley’s greatness was an afterthought.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — Record breakers: NC State sets several records in plastering of Pirates



It was a game for the record books Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium.



Definitely not for the competitiveness, but quite literally for the numerous records the North Carolina State football team broke in a 58-3 obliteration of East Carolina.

“It was a blast,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “It was an absolute blast.”

Garrett Bradbury, the Wolfpack’s 6-foot-3, 300-pound center, perhaps had the most fun of anyone.

• Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville Observer — ‘What a day’ for the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren summed up N.C. State’s shellacking of East Carolina with three words.

“What a day,” the sixth-year head coach said.

It was an impressive performance from start to finish for Doeren’s Wolfpack, which set record after record en route to a 58-3 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.

He only had one complaint.

“Wish we would have had the shutout,” Doeren said. “But outside of that it couldn’t get any better.”

And he was right.

• Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com: Smiles and laughter abound for NC State throughout Senior Day do-over win

Actual Senior Day came and went on November 8, as Wake Forest hung around long enough to steal that game, a black mark on an otherwise really good season for the Wolfpack.

This wasn't offically Senior Day because it was a makeup game from Hurricane Florence added early in the season, but still too late for the players' families to change their Senior Day plans.

But it was still the actual last time NC State's seniors were going to be playing in Carter-Finley Stadium, and they knew that. They were determined to make up for what happened last time. "We have such a special group of seniors," Doeren said. "I'm really proud of this group."

So rather than waste the opportunity, they decided not to let a bad team hang around.

And a mere taking care of business turned into a complete laughter of a game, literally - center Garrett Bradbury got in to score his first career touchdown with 4:35 remaining in the third to put NC State up 41-0.

• Brett Friedlander, North State Journal: Record-setting Wolfpack has some fun at ECU’s expense

Considering the circumstances, the game figured to be a mismatch from the start with ECU playing out the string of its fourth straight losing season, defensive coordinator Dave Blackwell having only two days to prepare to lead the team after coach Scottie Montgomery was fired on Thursday and star freshman quarterback out with an injury.

And it lived down to expectations, with State scoring on its first four possessions to jump out to a quick 24-0 lead.

From that point on, the only suspense left was how many points the Wolfpack would score and how many records it would set.