Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Nov. 25 following NC State's overtime win over North Carolina.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: A day to remember for Reggie Gallaspy Jr.

Gallaspy’s career though never seemed to go as planned. For one, his timing was not good. He had to wait behind a pair of NFL running backs in Matthew Dayes and Nyheim Hines, both of whom rushed for over 1,000 yards over the past two years: Dayes in 2016 and Hines in 2017.

There’s also the fact that Gallaspy has seemingly never been healthy. It’s been widely reported that Gallaspy had knee surgery this past offseason. What was not as well known was that he had gallbladder surgery, too.

“I didn’t really have enough time to come back and work on a lot of things,” Gallaspy noted. “For the first couple of games it was kind of like camp, scrimmages, things of that nature.

“I’ve been through a lot since I’ve been here.”

Indeed, the former high school star is a true test to patience and perseverance. Which led Doeren to pay Gallaspy perhaps the most ultimate compliment that a coach could provide one of his players.

• Luck DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s OT win over UNC will go down in rivalry lore, but it’s hard to pick just one reason why

In a rivalry that has more than its share of oddball moments, from controversy at the goal line to a 2-yard Hail Mary to a punt return that has its own special place in history, it’s hard to figure which part of Saturday’s madness will be the part that lives on in memory.

There is so much to choose from, it’s hard to even put the possibilities in order.

Reggie Gallaspy’s five touchdowns for N.C. State?

The missed field goal in overtime that was a too-perfect summation of everything that has gone wrong with North Carolina’s season?

A comedy-of-errors first half that included a 1-yard punt among other shenanigans in the rain?

The first fourth-quarter comeback of Ryan Finley’s Wolfpack career?

Or the disgraceful brawl in the end zone after Gallaspy’s winning score, the one Larry Fedora tried to deny even happened?

• Chip Alexander, Raleigh News & Observer — Gallaspy’s fifth TD lifts Pack to 34-28 overtime victory over Tar Heels

In the years to come, when N.C. State faces off against old rival North Carolina in football, someone will be sure to say, “Remember that rainy day when Reggie Gallaspy ...”

They’ll talk about a cold, gloomy day at Kenan Stadium when Gallaspy, with bullish run after bullish run, scored five touchdowns for the Wolfpack. They’ll talk of how the fifth came in overtime, Gallaspy crashing over the top from a yard out for a 34-28 victory.

That’s how it unfolded Saturday in a game in which the first half seemed like a replay of the low-scoring rivalry games from the 1950s, the second half became an offensive shootout and Gallaspy ended it after the Tar Heels had missed a field goal in overtime.

Gallaspy had 129 yards on 27 carries for the Pack (9-3, 5-3 ACC), had beaten UNC for a third straight time in the series.

• Brant Wilkerson-New, Greensboro News-Record — It wasn’t always easy for Reggie Gallaspy at NC State, but five TD performance worth the wait

This is how it was supposed to be all along.

This is how it was supposed to be for the kid out of Southern Guilford who built his reputation as one of the nation’s best high school running backs, scoring 52 touchdowns his senior season as he finished his career with more than 7,000 yards before heading to N.C. State.

This is how it was supposed to be before the knee and the ankle and the gallbladder and the NFL running backs on the depth chart got in the way.

But that’s not how it was for Reggie Gallaspy, who had to battle his banged-up body and playing time and even his own expectations while he waited his turn for the Wolfpack (5-3 ACC, 8-3), finally becoming State’s feature back this season.

In the 44th game of what will be a 46-game career at State, the old workhorse delivered his finest performance with a career-high five touchdowns and 129 yards on 27 carries as the Wolfpack edged North Carolina 34-28 in overtime on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

• Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer — Gallaspy’s persistence pays with ultimate game compliment

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren paused in the visitor’s locker room at Kenan Stadium late Saturday afternoon to hug running back Reggie Gallaspy. Standing beside Doeren were his sons Jacob (age 18), Luke (15) and Connor (12).

“I told Reggie, I hope my boys have the same heart he has when they get older because that kid is 100-percent heart,″ Doeren said.

It’s perhaps the highest compliment a father and a coach can give, and was especially meaningful to a heavily recruited athlete who had to wait until his senior season to truly start fulfilling his potential. But as the 2018 football season nears its conclusion the 5-foot-11, 235-pound bulldog of a runner has found his groove with the Wolfpack.

Conclusive evidence of Gallaspy’s heart, determination, toughness and any other adjectives you can come up with were on display Saturday as N.C. State rallied for a 34-28 overtime victory against arch rival North Carolina.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — Gallaspy goes off: NC State running back ties school record in OT victory over Tar Heels

There was no question who the ball was going to for North Carolina State with an Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry game on the line.



Running back Reggie Gallaspy was the obvious choice.

It was just a matter of in which direction.

“We were standing in the huddle, we were trying to figure out which end we wanted to be on for overtime. I wanted to be opposite their band. Ryan (Finley) said, ‘Reggie scores every time we go down there.’,” N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren said. “I said, ‘Let’s go down there, then.’ ”