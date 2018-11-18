Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Nov. 18 following NC State's win over Louisville.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Louisville just what the doctor ordered for NC State

Turns out that a lot of what ailed NC State in recent weeks and in some cases throughout the year had a cure in the form of the Louisville Cardinals.

Saturday was the ultimate get-right opponent for NC State. So perfect that redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay was able to come in and lead a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, completing 5 of 6 passes for 38 yards and rushing three times for 22 yards.

Now the question is where does NC State go from here. Two rivalry games loom against a pair of rivals with their own coaching question marks — North Carolina and East Carolina. The former is on the road, and it’s no guarantee that Chapel Hill head coach Larry Fedora keeps his job if he has a third straight loss to the Wolfpack.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State can handle adversity, now it has to learn how to handle success

Adversity is N.C. State’s friend.

Dave Doeren understands this. Unfortunately, the only way to understand it is to have experience with it.

After a horrific loss to Wake Forest last week, Doeren knew he would get the best out of his players this week against Louisville.

“As a program, I feel like right now, when we have adversity we respond really well,” Doeren said. “When people don’t respect us, we respond really well. When people talk bad about us, we respond really well.”

• Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier-Journal — Post-Petrino, Louisville delivers more of the same against NC State

They played loose, but kept losing. They arrived with more energy, but left listless. The Louisville Cardinals enthusiastically embraced the change embodied in interim coach Lorenzo Ward, right up to the point when they reverted to their Bobby Petrino personas.

It was worth seeing if a new voice could make himself heard, and worth axing Petrino to appease those fans who had lost their faith and were weighing whether to surrender their season tickets. But it was silly and simplistic to imagine that a team that had spent its season getting steamrolled would suddenly rise up in response to a change in leadership.

The problems that have plagued U of L football all year, and the multitude of sins disguised by the departed Lamar Jackson, were not going to be solved in a week. Accordingly, Saturday's 52-10 thumping to North Carolina State was ultimately indistinguishable from the repeated face-plants that had preceded it.

• Luke Decock, Raleigh News & Observer — Another easy win for NC State, but the tough games are coming soon

Judgment is coming, and that right soon. N.C. State walked past another overmatched opponent Saturday – this time Maine, which plundered enough back-door cuts to keep the score to 82-63 – to move to 4-0 and at some point, the Wolfpack will be tested. Just not yet.

Without any disrespect toward St. Peter’s (Tuesday) or Mercer (next Saturday), it’s hard not to look ahead to Wisconsin and Vanderbilt as the first games that will give any indication of just how good this N.C. State team actually is.

So far, it’s hard to tell.

• Andrew Schnittker, Technician — Improved red-zone offense sparks Wolfpack to blowout win

A number of factors contributed to NC State football’s 52-10 win over Louisville Saturday. Among them were a strong effort from the defense, graduate quarterback Ryan Finley and facing one of the worst teams in the country.

However, one improvement from recent weeks stood out above the rest: red-zone offense. After coming into the game having scored touchdowns on just 26 of 48 red-zone trips on the season (54 percent), the Wolfpack scored six on seven red-zone trips Saturday.

“We work on it every week in practice,” head coach Dave Doeren said. “We didn’t execute last week. We dropped balls down there last week and that’s the difference. When you get down there, you have to catch the pass if you’re throwing and make the block if you’re running. We did that; we executed. I think that’s part of it. The other part, we had some good variety. … It’s all about execution in the red zone, not beating yourself with drops or penalties when you get down there. Guys did a nice job today.”