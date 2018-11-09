Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, following Wake Forest's 27-23 win over NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday.

• Matt Carter, The Wolfpacker — Column: A difficult loss to swallow for NC State

After a game like NC State’s 27-23 loss at home to 20-point underdog Wake Forest, any self-evaluation of the performance must be handled by being honest with yourself.

In this case, the NC State football squad should accept that there are no excuses for what happened Thursday night.

Wake Forest did not magically have one of those nights on NC State. The fact is that the Wolfpack should have put that game away far earlier despite playing collectively one of its worst games all season, including the lopsided 41-7 loss at Clemson. The Tigers had a large part in NC State playing poorly. Wake Forest not nearly as much.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News & Observer — Scotch the big bowl plans, Wake Forest stuns No. 14 NC State

After a big jump in the College Football Playoff rankings, N.C. State had plans for a major bowl appearance.

Wake Forest scotched those plans on Thursday with another stunning win over No. 14 N.C. State.

The Demon Deacons, down for all but the final 30 seconds of the game, got a late 32-yard touchdown catch from tight end Jack Freudenthal to shock the Wolfpack, 27-23.

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — There’s no way to downplay the damage of this NC State collapse

The grimace gave it all away. Larrell Murchison knew what had been lost Thursday night, what had slipped away from N.C. State, and there was no way to dance around it.

Before he could even try to answer the question, he pursed his lips and squeezed his eyes shut as the realization hit all over again, how an entire season’s work getting into position to make history had evaporated in the space of a few minutes.

Some of his teammates would talk about how it was just one loss, how there was plenty of season left, and maybe it wasn’t that they were lying, necessarily, so much as they were talking themselves into believing it.

• Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Deacons deal Wolfpack yet another frustrating defeat

N.C. State had hoped Thursday to replace the painful memory of a six-point loss last season against Wake Forest in which it self destructed in the final minutes.

And the Wolfpack did just that, but not in the way it imagined. Instead of a payback triumph, the nation’s No. 22-ranked team suffered an even more demoralizing setback against the Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium.

• Samuel Evers, Rocky Mount Telegram — A promising, celebratory night turns into a complete disaster for N.C. State

From the honoring of Bradley Chubb, back in town at the midway point of his rookie season in the NFL, to the senior night ceremonies pregame, to the redemption of Emeka Emezie, who scored a touchdown after a goal line fumble to lose the same game last year, to taking the next step toward a 10-win regular season, there were enough potential positive storylines for N.C. State on Thursday night against Wake Forest to make even the most cautious Wolfpack fan smile.

But, of all the options, despite the Deacons (5-5, 2-4) entering the game with a losing record and a sophomore quarterback in Jamie Newman starting in his first college game, the storyline at Carter-Finley Stadium, once the dust settled, was complete disaster for N.C. State (6-3, 3-3), its two main goals — running the table at home and finishing the regular season with 10 wins — up in Demon-ic flames.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack stunned by Wake Forest

Those dreams No. 22 North Carolina State had of making a New Year’s Day Bowl have suddenly vanished.

This week’s College Football Playoff ranking (No. 14), talks of 10 regular-season victories and expectations of an undefeated record at home no longer matter after Wake Forest stunned the Wolfpack 27-23 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference action at Carter-Finley Stadium.

• Andrew Schnittker, Technician — Brutal loss means another "What if?" season for Wolfpack

Coming into Thursday night’s game against Wake Forest, NC State football was ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolfpack had a path, unlikely as it was, to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game for the first time in school history. Much more realistically, the team had a chance at its first 10-win regular season since 2002 and first undefeated season at home since 1986.

Following a 27-23 loss to the Demon Deacons, all of that is gone. All of it. NC State will drop like a rock in the rankings, with an inexcusable loss at home, and, at best, a 9-3 record in the regular season with a quality win.