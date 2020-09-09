TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 9

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Live updates from Wolfpack weekly with Dave Doeren
• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling adds commitment from top-30 recruit Dylan Fishback
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 11
• The Wolfpacker — Meet new NC State basketball director of operations Steve Snell
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Final roster decisions
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State depth chart breakdown – running back: Plenty of fresh legs to choose from
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State depth chart breakdown – WR/TE: C.J. Riley is healthy and ready
• Burlington Times-News — ACC football power rankings: Week 1
• Technician — Men’s soccer kicks off regular season play on Sept. 26
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Trea Turner tops league in average after 16-game hit streak ends
• Technician — Commentary: Trea Turner eats breaking balls for breakfast
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Weekly with Dave Doeren premiers this week
• GoPack.com — 24 #PackPros open 2020 season on NFL rosters
• GoPack.com — George Asomani named to ACC preseason watch list
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women ranked first in ACC preseason poll, men chosen to finish fourth
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Monster pickup for @PackWrestle. Top 30 overall recruit in 2022 per @FloWrestling https://t.co/3PjStDo5Cm— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) September 9, 2020
By any measure, writes Tom Verducci, Trea Turner is putting together a season that places him near the top of the greatest class of shortstops ever assembled https://t.co/5aMC5Ri6RG— SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 8, 2020
Most. Valuable. Pleayer.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 8, 2020
Trea Turner has been UNREAL for the last 162 geames.
(And he did most of it with 9 fingers, beasically.)#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/DRiVJkvb32
Committing on my Pops Birthday..— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) September 8, 2020
9/26 💪🏽🕊
I would like to thank Hopewell high school for all the moments and memories created over the last few years. Unfortunately, due to football being moved to the spring, I will not be competing my senior season. I will be enrolling early in January at NC State University.#titan4life pic.twitter.com/beG4rru14O— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) September 8, 2020
Another Holt coming to NC State. https://t.co/cvl1bfigpL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 8, 2020
We've made the following roster transactions:— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2020
▪Promoted QB Mike Glennon to the active roster
▪Placed LB Quincy WIlliams on the Reserve/Injured list
▪Signed DT Daniel Ekuale and CB Sidney Jones to the practice squad
▪Released CB Tramaine Brock from the reserve/injured list pic.twitter.com/gmHRxEruJF
.@DangeRussWilson's "Blue Tuesday" tradition at Seattle Children's Hospital— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 9, 2020
➖ Started visiting as backup rookie
➖ Attends Tuesdays in/out of season
➖ Bonds with families in toughest situations
➖ Came hours after signing record-setting contract
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/xsaFU988aU
No update from Rick Renteria as to when Carlos Rodon will throw next after having the back issue sidelining his last outing in Schaumburg.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
“I’m a momentum player – if I make a big play, another play is coming.”@TheNyNy7 looks back at his historic performance last season. pic.twitter.com/wpIaWhFmlb— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook