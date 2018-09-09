The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 9 following NC State's 41-7 win over Georgia State.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas leading local surge of talent at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 41-7 win over Georgia State
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State still looking to rejuvenate ground game
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State rolls over Georgia State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Final: NC State 41, Georgia State 7
• Raleigh News & Observer — Youth provides the juice in NC State’s 41-7 rout of Georgia State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State handles Georgia State, improves to 2-0
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State football defeats Georgia State
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack toughens on defense, rips Georgia State
• Rocky Mount Telegram — NC State wins big, sets up showdown with West Virginia
• Technician — Wolfpack stifles Panthers for second win
• Technician — From walk on to starter: Thayer Thomas shines for NC State
• WRAL.com — Where UNC, Duke and NC State stand after Week 2
• GoPack.com — Aerial attack leads NC State to 41-7 win over Georgia State
• Associated Press — Finley, Thomas lead NC State past Georgia State 41-7
Tweets of the day
Im all good! Thanks for the prayers🙏🏾— STEPH (@Stephlouis12) September 8, 2018
Spotted outside Murphy Center after NC State 41-7 win over Georgia State was five-star prospect Quavaris Crouch with his family including NC State freshman safety Malik Dunlap.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 8, 2018
Only 1⃣ hand necessary.@PackFootball redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/oSrdJmZjRk— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 8, 2018
GO UP AND GET IT.@PackFootball receiver Thayer Thomas with the 🔥 grab. pic.twitter.com/hR0e84eweN— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 8, 2018
Bill Belichick after that Thayer Thomas TD pic.twitter.com/dVqt7Wx3Z3— Caleb Varnell (@calebvarnell) September 8, 2018
The Wake County Special*— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 9, 2018
*I don't know the real name of the play pic.twitter.com/6aTkhUwVc5
Video of the day
