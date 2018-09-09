Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 9 following NC State's 41-7 win over Georgia State.

Im all good! Thanks for the prayers🙏🏾

Spotted outside Murphy Center after NC State 41-7 win over Georgia State was five-star prospect Quavaris Crouch with his family including NC State freshman safety Malik Dunlap.

Only 1⃣ hand necessary. @PackFootball redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/oSrdJmZjRk

GO UP AND GET IT. @PackFootball receiver Thayer Thomas with the 🔥 grab. pic.twitter.com/hR0e84eweN

Bill Belichick after that Thayer Thomas TD pic.twitter.com/dVqt7Wx3Z3

The Wake County Special* *I don't know the real name of the play pic.twitter.com/6aTkhUwVc5

