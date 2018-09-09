Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 9

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 9 following NC State's 41-7 win over Georgia State.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas leading local surge of talent at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 41-7 win over Georgia State

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State still looking to rejuvenate ground game

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State rolls over Georgia State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Final: NC State 41, Georgia State 7

• Raleigh News & Observer — Youth provides the juice in NC State’s 41-7 rout of Georgia State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State handles Georgia State, improves to 2-0

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State football defeats Georgia State

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack toughens on defense, rips Georgia State

• Rocky Mount Telegram — NC State wins big, sets up showdown with West Virginia

• Technician — Wolfpack stifles Panthers for second win

• Technician — From walk on to starter: Thayer Thomas shines for NC State

• WRAL.com — Where UNC, Duke and NC State stand after Week 2

• GoPack.com — Aerial attack leads NC State to 41-7 win over Georgia State

• Associated Press — Finley, Thomas lead NC State past Georgia State 41-7

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

