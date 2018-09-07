The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Georgia State
• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle aims to build off first start for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to face different defensive scheme, mobile QB
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aiming to boost running attack
• The Wolfpacker — Desmond Evans eyeing return trip to upcoming NC State game ($)
• Technician — Toohey scores two as Wolfpack overcomes George Washington
• GoPack.com — Pack seeks improvement against Georgia State
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Shuts Out George Washington, 2-0
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack volleyball set to host home tournament this weekend
• GoPack.com — #4 NC State begins ACC play at #1 Wake Forest Friday
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC tournament headed back to Brooklyn and Washington, DC
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s reconfigured defense passes the first test, but there’s room for improvement
Tweets of the day
Evans Seven: There are critical official visits taking place across the country this weekend, including at #Kentucky with 5-star James Wiseman. @CoreyEvans_10 previews the biggest ones: https://t.co/u4yGXCvGik pic.twitter.com/7s88SFZxHM— Rivals (@Rivals) September 7, 2018
This week’s guest picker is the always insightful (or inebriated, I always get those confused) @Jared_Shanker … Our ACC Week 2 picks & Pitt-Penn State discussion with @aadelsonESPN https://t.co/WgTdsOuJ7q pic.twitter.com/6Al67SLRnn— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) September 7, 2018
📡ECU and UNC-Wilmington will be in on Monday to see 2020 guard Justin Wright and 2021 Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central HS. Smith takes unofficial visit to NC State next Saturday 9/15. Also these schools among others will be coming to see Shykeim Phillips of South Center HS pic.twitter.com/L59nN6JGH8— Needham S. Cheely IV 🏀📡 (@needham18) September 7, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook