{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 09:16:22 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Georgia State

• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle aims to build off first start for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State to face different defensive scheme, mobile QB

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State aiming to boost running attack

• The Wolfpacker — Desmond Evans eyeing return trip to upcoming NC State game ($)

• Technician — Toohey scores two as Wolfpack overcomes George Washington

• GoPack.com — Pack seeks improvement against Georgia State

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Shuts Out George Washington, 2-0

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack volleyball set to host home tournament this weekend

• GoPack.com — #4 NC State begins ACC play at #1 Wake Forest Friday

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC tournament headed back to Brooklyn and Washington, DC

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s reconfigured defense passes the first test, but there’s room for improvement

