TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 6

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football’s Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Tracking Pack Pros on NFL cuts-day
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Zyun Reeves commits to NC State
Tweets Of The Day
#PackPros. James Smith-Williams makes the Washington roster. https://t.co/lPblDKdUaI— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 5, 2020
Jaylen Samuels has made the Steelers 53. #Steelers— Blitzburgh (@RenegadeBlitz) September 5, 2020
Rookie fifth-round pick DE Larrell Murchison has made the #Titans 53-man roster, sources said.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020
He's going to play some snaps on this DL.
The #Jaguars are cutting both backup QBs Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs, source said. A surprise. So it’s starter Gardner Minshew and backup Jake Luton from Oregon State… for now. One could return after the 53-man roster shakes out.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020
Top 5 🤩‼️ pic.twitter.com/LDrX2j5yXK— Javon Nelson (@Jayboy_72) September 5, 2020
#NCState OL commit Lyndon Cooper is still a large young man upside down. #CorkyKell20 pic.twitter.com/7GA9bHbcz5— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) September 5, 2020
#PhenomLIVE Final— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) September 5, 2020
Juice All-Stars Stephenson
- Terquavion Smith 27pts
- Saiquone Harris 27pts
Showtime Hoops Bradley 58
- Derek Bradley 24pts
- Dontavius Nash 10pts
top 4... tomorrow @2— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) September 5, 2020
Just want to say thanks to the NC State family for sending out these letters. NC State let’s rock out ❤️🖤@DBoyzFootball @PackFootball @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/xS11qB0hjN— Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 6, 2020
So the @PackFootball @StateCoachD @RuffinMcNeill @BillyGlasscock4 @Coach_Merci @CoachGMcDonald show a lil ❤🖤! @TJCAOfficialFB @TJCASports @TwittyTown3 @TwittyCoach @threat_sports @scout_trout @CollegeFBToday pic.twitter.com/6FusG74EKs— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) September 6, 2020
Video Of The Day
Football is coming ... and we can't wait. #HTT | #1Pack1Goal @bojangles pic.twitter.com/tDqWz3qme6— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 6, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook