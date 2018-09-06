Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Sept. 6.

NC State official visit this weekend🐺🙏🏾

We asked, you answered. Your pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year is the @Broncos ' Bradley Chubb! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/awsJEj14mr

The top passing grades from Big 12 QBs in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/wrFiCoPWvs

Last night Tatnal graduate, NC State graduate Sam Parsons broke 4 minutes for 1 mile. 3:59.7 He is the first Delawarean to achieve this mark at the Hoka One One Long Island Mile. @par_sam_sons stay focused. Always fans. pic.twitter.com/2R5f3kOuEg

Patriots tryouts: RB Kenjon Barner, DB Quin Blanding, RB Matthew Dayes, WR Brandon Reilly, RB Aaron Ripkowski, LB Martrell Spaight, LB Anthony Winbush, WR Kendall Wright. Team always exploring options and updating emergency lists at this time of year.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook