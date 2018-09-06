Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 6

Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Sept. 6.

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer: How hot is too hot? After football opener, NC State probably can answer that question.

• Raleigh News & Observer: Should you be worried about NC State football?

• Raleigh News & Observer: Weekly ACC power rankings: The line for the UNC-ECU game is what?

• North State Journal: Wolfpack hope to have everyone healthy for Georgia State

• Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Panthers quarterback Dan Ellington ‘excited’ to play in front of large crowd Saturday

• ESPNW.com: Player of the year watch: Tziarra King goes to great lengths to elevate NC State

• GoPack.com: Thursday football notebook

• GoPack.com: No. 13 women’s soccer returns home Thursday for matchup with George Washington

• GoPack.com: Manny Perez called up to U.S. U-20 national team

• Technician: Pack to face Deacs in top-five matchup

• Technician: The Signal sports editor breaks down Georgia State football

• WRAL.com: Triangle teams take teaching moments into Week 2 games

