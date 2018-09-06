The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Sept. 6.
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer: How hot is too hot? After football opener, NC State probably can answer that question.
• Raleigh News & Observer: Should you be worried about NC State football?
• Raleigh News & Observer: Weekly ACC power rankings: The line for the UNC-ECU game is what?
• North State Journal: Wolfpack hope to have everyone healthy for Georgia State
• Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Panthers quarterback Dan Ellington ‘excited’ to play in front of large crowd Saturday
• ESPNW.com: Player of the year watch: Tziarra King goes to great lengths to elevate NC State
• GoPack.com: Thursday football notebook
• GoPack.com: No. 13 women’s soccer returns home Thursday for matchup with George Washington
• GoPack.com: Manny Perez called up to U.S. U-20 national team
• Technician: Pack to face Deacs in top-five matchup
• Technician: The Signal sports editor breaks down Georgia State football
• WRAL.com: Triangle teams take teaching moments into Week 2 games
Tweets of the day
NC State official visit this weekend🐺🙏🏾— Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) September 6, 2018
#WallpaperWednesday:— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 5, 2018
❄️ #IceWolf edition ❄️
Wear ⚪️ to #WhiteOut Carter-Finley on Saturday!#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/Salatdvi8v
Uniform Report: #NCSUvsGSU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 5, 2018
Iced out! ❄️🐺❄️🐺#IceWolf #WhiteOut #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/oWud4rZahe
We asked, you answered.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 5, 2018
Your pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year is the @Broncos' Bradley Chubb! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/awsJEj14mr
The top passing grades from Big 12 QBs in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/wrFiCoPWvs— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2018
Last night Tatnal graduate, NC State graduate Sam Parsons broke 4 minutes for 1 mile. 3:59.7— Delaware Running Co. (@DelRunCo) September 6, 2018
He is the first Delawarean to achieve this mark at the Hoka One One Long Island Mile.@par_sam_sons stay focused. Always fans. pic.twitter.com/2R5f3kOuEg
Patriots tryouts: RB Kenjon Barner, DB Quin Blanding, RB Matthew Dayes, WR Brandon Reilly, RB Aaron Ripkowski, LB Martrell Spaight, LB Anthony Winbush, WR Kendall Wright. Team always exploring options and updating emergency lists at this time of year.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 5, 2018
Video of the day
The Reel: #NCSUvsJMU#1Pack1Goal🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/7OnnUtIITl— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 4, 2018
——
