The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 3
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football expecting up-tempo offense from Georgia State
• The Wolfpacker — Carson McCorkle excited about being offered by NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Shyheim Battle remains certain about his decision ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Former NC State football players learn roster fates
• Technician — Pack offense look to break out against Georgia State
• Technician — Strong defensive linemen prepare for matchup against Georgia State
• Technician — Pack Pros in the preseason
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Dexter Wright
• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Trudi Lacey
• GoPack.com — Meyers Named ACC Receiver of the Week
• GoPack.com — Three Wolfpack Swimmers Earn Spots On USA National Team
Tweets of the day
Join us in wishing @TonyWarrenJr of the @Suns a HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/aed28Q0qKa— NBA (@NBA) September 5, 2018
#WolfpackNation lost a great human, fan and supporter today. RIP Willie Hood (1st person on left). His last game was 9/1/18 vs JMU. He will be missed. @PackFootball @PackPride @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/E7qX4rG2zZ— Moose (@Anderson_United) September 4, 2018
Nation’s #1 wrestling recruit Greg Kerkvliet confirms he will visit @PackWrestle. #NCState already has 5 commits ranked in the top 100 by at least one national service: https://t.co/h6Ikbo158Y. More on recruiting: https://t.co/V10EJ5kAtX— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) September 5, 2018
North Carolina's Class of 2021: Point Guard Paraside https://t.co/yXdN1AANBD via @phenom_hoops— KD (@Kevin_Dawkins_) September 5, 2018
Official visit season is in full swing, this week we are going conference by conference and team by team and addressing what see as their biggest need and bet fit as they #recruitandreload up today is the #ACC https://t.co/iMPXPDtsMm pic.twitter.com/ztpMP2INye— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) September 5, 2018
Full Forde-Yard Dash operational and available. First Quarter ranks conference success in Week One and offers a new College Football Playoff quartet: https://t.co/CuBoCTWORv— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) September 5, 2018
——
