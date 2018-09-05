Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 5

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 3

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football expecting up-tempo offense from Georgia State

• The Wolfpacker — Carson McCorkle excited about being offered by NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Shyheim Battle remains certain about his decision ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Former NC State football players learn roster fates

• Technician — Pack offense look to break out against Georgia State

• Technician — Strong defensive linemen prepare for matchup against Georgia State

• Technician — Pack Pros in the preseason

• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Dexter Wright

• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Trudi Lacey

• GoPack.com — Meyers Named ACC Receiver of the Week

• GoPack.com — Three Wolfpack Swimmers Earn Spots On USA National Team

{{ article.author_name }}