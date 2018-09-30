The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 30 following NC State's 35-21 win over Virginia.
Headlines
Tweets of the day
NC State game wasn’t overly interesting but Cary Angeline did catch a TD in his first game with the Pack & Ryan Finley this year now: 69% completions, 8 TD, 1 INT, 8.6 ypa. That’s pretty good.— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) September 29, 2018
Decent is relative, but it’s fair to say NC State is still an “unknown” without the WVU game. But as I’ve been saying, the offense with Finley & WRs seems to be able to get what they need when they need it. https://t.co/5E8wUaoo8t— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 29, 2018
And then there were 14🔥— CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 30, 2018
RETWEET IF YOUR TEAM IS UNDEFEATED
Alabama
Georgia
LSU
NC State
UCF
Cincinnati
South Florida
West Virginia
Oklahoma
Kentucky
Ohio State
Colorado
Notre Dame
Clemson pic.twitter.com/NcILJOhp79
Ryan Finley was only under pressure on 6 of his 34 dropbacks yesterday against Virginia – yet he didn't let pressure faze him pic.twitter.com/jSUuhGYEK7— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2018
Sleeper @HeismanTrophy candidate? You may wanna give Ryan Finley a look. 👀— Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 29, 2018
(@PackFootball) #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/dtSjE7KEeJ
Ryan Finley's third TD pass of the day seals it for @PackFootball! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/KaS6UIvdOs— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 29, 2018
Video of the day
