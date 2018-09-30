Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-30 09:12:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 30 following NC State's 35-21 win over Virginia.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Column: Wolfpack football’s season is trending well

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State geared up against UVA running game

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 35-21 win over Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 35, Virginia 21

• Raleigh News and Observer — Ricky Person, NC State run by Virginia in ACC opener

• Raleigh News and Observer — Better from NC State, with plenty of room to improve

• Greensboro News & Record — NC State’s Doeren a man in full after promising season half over

• Greensboro News & Record — Internet chatter fuels Person, Wolfpack rushing attack

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack doing as expected, but still an unknown commodity

• Burlington Times-News — Person-al problem: Wolfpack running game quiets doubters against Virginia

• Rocky Mount Telegram — NC State fins running game in win over Virginia

• Rocky Mount Telegram — For NC State’s Angeline, touchdown catch a while in the works

• North State Journal — New weapons help Wolfpack continue upward trend

• Associated Press — Person’s big-play burst leads Wolfpack 35-21 over Virginia

• Daily Press — U.Va. defense withers against run in loss at NC State

• Daily Press — NC State dominates ground game on offense, defense in victory over U.Va.

• Roanoke Times — NC State offense runs down Cavaliers

• Roanoke Times — Notebook: Reversed call late in first half changed course of game

• Charlottesville Daily Progress — Virginia fails to find footing on either side of running game

• Charlottesville Daily Progress — Notebook: Struggles on third down haunt Cavaliers

• Charlottesville Daily Progress — Wolfpack sack Cavaliers behind Finley’s three TD passes

• Richmond Times-Dispatch — UVA defense falters in loss at North Carolina State

• Cavs Corner — UVa struggles to slow down NCSU as the Pack roll to a 35-21 victory


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}