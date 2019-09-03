The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Final NFL roster cuts
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football commit Davin Vann
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren proud of young players' debut performances
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: NC State head coach Dave Doeren press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — NC State loses receiver C.J. Riley for the season
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at NC State's football game vs. East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Reactions from basketball recruiting weekend
• Raleigh News & Observer — The kids are all right: NC State relies heavily on first-timers in opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State receiver CJ Riley to miss rest of the season with knee injury
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about Hurricane Dorian
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 2
Tweets of the day
Remembering Frank Weedon #OnThisDay in 2013! @NCState @PackAthletics #SID https://t.co/YPzxZePlcC @raleighncsports @wolfpackclub @NCmuseumhistory @NCHistoryToday @NASathletics #Hallpass pic.twitter.com/qOP6e8DKfJ— NCSHOF (@NCSHOF) September 3, 2019
The #Colts and QB Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $30M, source said. He gets $20M guaranteed at signing. Some security for the new Indy starter.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2019
"You go to NC State, you ball out. Absolutely ball out for the Wolfpack." -@PatMcAfeeShow— Pat McAfee Show 2.0 Quotes (@Patmcafeequotes) September 3, 2019
"QBU, we have the most starting quarterbacks in the NFL." -@JBrissett12 on transferring from Florida to NC State PMS 2.0 Ep.100 pic.twitter.com/AkoPiIlut4
NC State opens as 40.5-point favorite over Western Carolina https://t.co/2oVwGiDiH2 pic.twitter.com/3rXiNhwvNd— Distinct Athlete (@DistinctAthlete) September 3, 2019
I've had people asking about our roster, so here it is! pic.twitter.com/KA9IU0p2hM— Steve Smith (@OHACoachSmith) September 3, 2019
Belmont, UT Chatt, Wake Forest, MTSU, Purdue, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, NC State, Princeton, Kentucky, Penn, Old Dominion and more have reached out to Baylor (TN) 6’1 2021 Guard Raegyn Conley @raegynconley— Christian Simmons (@WeWorkHoops) September 3, 2019
Video of the day
