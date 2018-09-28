Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 09:03:26 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has perfected art of back-shoulder throws

• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: Virginia at NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State safety Tim Kidd-Glass ready to face his home state team

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Brad Franklin

• The Wolfpacker — Virginia is one of NC State’s oldest football rivals

• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes back injured contingent

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State Wolfpack basketball media day

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia

• Technician — Women’s soccer ties Duke after delay

• Technician —First and Tech 2018 Episode Five: ACC play is upon us

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Virginia in ACC Opener

• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Hosts #6 Louisville Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — #21 Women’s Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw With #15 Duke

• GoPack.com — #PackXC to Open 2018 Season at Nuttycombe Invitational, Queen City Invite

• GoPack.com — Former All-American Mario Williams Named to 2018 ACC Legends Class

