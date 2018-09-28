The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has perfected art of back-shoulder throws
• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: Virginia at NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State safety Tim Kidd-Glass ready to face his home state team
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Brad Franklin
• The Wolfpacker — Virginia is one of NC State’s oldest football rivals
• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes back injured contingent
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State Wolfpack basketball media day
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• Technician — Women’s soccer ties Duke after delay
• Technician —First and Tech 2018 Episode Five: ACC play is upon us
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Virginia in ACC Opener
• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Hosts #6 Louisville Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — #21 Women’s Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw With #15 Duke
• GoPack.com — #PackXC to Open 2018 Season at Nuttycombe Invitational, Queen City Invite
• GoPack.com — Former All-American Mario Williams Named to 2018 ACC Legends Class
Tweets of the day
JAMIOUS GRIFFIN~MID-SEASON 2018 ~SENIOR YEAR~ROME HIGH https://t.co/lnv6zziW5o via @YouTube— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) September 27, 2018
.@PackFootball enters Week 5 of the season with one of the nation's most lethal passing attacks.— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 27, 2018
(@Wide_Receiver3, @jkbmyrs5, @Emekaemezie, @thayerthomas1) #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ZL48zb1NtZ
.@PackFootball QB Ryan Finley draws high praise from @steveloganshow on our debut show #FOX50 Game Night. https://t.co/wUMK2c2L5H— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) September 28, 2018
GOALLLL Wolfpack! @packwsoccer was down a woman and down a goal, but @tziarra pulls the team level vs. Duke with just minutes to go!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 28, 2018
Watch live: https://t.co/wPKGvm4O68#GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/wTQcReEyBp
——
