{{ timeAgo('2018-09-27 07:54:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 27

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action - Week 6

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball

• The Wolfpacker — PFF grades the Pack newcomers at Marshall ($)

• Technician — Pack seeks signature conference win against Louisville

• Technician — Pack looks to carry defensive momentum into ACC opener

• Technician — Wolfpack set for conference matchup with Blue Devils

• Technician — Pack volleyball drops tight match to Heels

• GoPack.com — Finley a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

• GoPack.com — Pack Defense Making Their Headlines Too

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set For Top 25 Matchup With Duke Thursday Night

• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Hosts #6 Louisville Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — Swimming and Diving to Host Fourth Annual Wolfpack Games Friday

——

{{ article.author_name }}