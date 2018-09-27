The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action - Week 6
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball
• The Wolfpacker — PFF grades the Pack newcomers at Marshall ($)
• Technician — Pack seeks signature conference win against Louisville
• Technician — Pack looks to carry defensive momentum into ACC opener
• Technician — Wolfpack set for conference matchup with Blue Devils
• Technician — Pack volleyball drops tight match to Heels
• GoPack.com — Finley a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
• GoPack.com — Pack Defense Making Their Headlines Too
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set For Top 25 Matchup With Duke Thursday Night
• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Hosts #6 Louisville Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Swimming and Diving to Host Fourth Annual Wolfpack Games Friday
Tweets of the day
Raleigh this weekend 🐺📍 #WPN pic.twitter.com/gKKf8B5VcU— J Downs (@JoshDowns_) September 27, 2018
How many generations of @NCState graduates are in your family? Submit a 📸 with your NC State family using #HowlBack for a chance to to win two tickets to the game on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/CHqyxpKpxy— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) September 26, 2018
Hey Wolfpack fans! Check out the latest updates on The Daily here with Jasmine McKoy https://t.co/evPoRNNQWE— PackTV (@intothepack) September 27, 2018
Preseason rankings are starting to be unveiled, see where @FloWrestling has @PackWrestle in their weight-by-weight breakdowns.https://t.co/UUADCYJcOn— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) September 27, 2018
——
