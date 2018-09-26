Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball

• The Wolfpacker — PFF grades the Pack newcomers at Marshall ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State rolls at Marshall ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Louis Acceus has productive first college start

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Shyheim Battle

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Is this David Cutcliffe’s best work at Duke?

• Raleigh News & Observer — You’ll be able to walk under Trinity Road to Wolfpack game at Carter-Finley Saturday

• Raleigh News & Observer — A normal Wolfpack kicking game? So far, so good for NC State.

• Technician — Harmon set to keep leading ACC against Virginia

• Technician — Ivy Brisma brings love for soccer to Raleigh

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Fewer noon games help fan experience

• GoPack.com — Pack defense making their headlines too

• GoPack.com — Men’s basketball holds first practice of 2018-19 season

• GoPack.com — NC State volleyball travels to UNC-Chapel Hill in first aCC road trip Wednesday

• GoPack.com — NC State athletics collecting goods this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium

• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle announces 2018-19 schedule

• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Falls at Pittsburgh Tuesday Evening

