The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball
• The Wolfpacker — PFF grades the Pack newcomers at Marshall ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State rolls at Marshall ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Louis Acceus has productive first college start
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Shyheim Battle
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Is this David Cutcliffe’s best work at Duke?
• Raleigh News & Observer — You’ll be able to walk under Trinity Road to Wolfpack game at Carter-Finley Saturday
• Raleigh News & Observer — A normal Wolfpack kicking game? So far, so good for NC State.
• Technician — Harmon set to keep leading ACC against Virginia
• Technician — Ivy Brisma brings love for soccer to Raleigh
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Fewer noon games help fan experience
• GoPack.com — Pack defense making their headlines too
• GoPack.com — Men’s basketball holds first practice of 2018-19 season
• GoPack.com — NC State volleyball travels to UNC-Chapel Hill in first aCC road trip Wednesday
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics collecting goods this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium
• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle announces 2018-19 schedule
• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Falls at Pittsburgh Tuesday Evening
Tweets of the day
Weekly rankings ⤵️— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 26, 2018
Still in the top 25 of all three polls! pic.twitter.com/ME0eTGij1x
Congrats to my favorite human being on committing today!! I’m so proud, I love you with everything in me. Time to go after it ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @Jada_Boyd55 pic.twitter.com/yLWbfFCJJj— Aja ❤️ (@_ahhhjaaa) September 25, 2018
Elite senior forward Jada Boyd of Appomattox County School in Petersburg, Va., picked NC State women's basketball over Louisville and West Virginia.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 25, 2018
#⃣1⃣ PLAY OF THE WEEK!!!!!! 😃💯🔥🙌 https://t.co/sMsBQIx40N— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 25, 2018
Nos. 16-20 on our Top 25 were released earlier today. Where'd your team rank?— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2018
For the full 25:https://t.co/VcxJaz8GaA pic.twitter.com/Zxux5LnE9L
The weekly leaders in deep-pass receiving yards starts with Oregon's Dillon Mitchell pic.twitter.com/SjmZLnHEdT— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 25, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook