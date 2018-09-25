Start time for all games for ACC teams, since the beginning of the 2013 season pic.twitter.com/mQagVlhx2l

Dash Third Quarter, on unbeaten and unloved teams: notes on Kentucky, California, Colorado, NC State, Syracuse, Duke, Cincinnati, Buffalo, North Texas, South Florida https://t.co/0xJFsl8xQw

Phoenix Suns' salary pie... Devin Booker still not making that sweet extension money. pic.twitter.com/646P9a7p7D

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook