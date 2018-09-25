The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 5
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to reload around versatile group of perimeter players
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State shift to ACC play
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 3
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 37, Marshall 20
• Raleigh News & Observer — Conventional basketball? Not by NC State this season, Kevin Keatts says.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Meet the 2018 NC State Wolfpack basketball team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Meet NC State graduate transfer Wyatt Walker
• Greensboro News-Record — Wolfpack teammates happy to have Bryce, Daniels finally with them rather than against
• Winston-Salem Journal — Three questions: State basketball practice begins
• Technician — Keatts on his team, injuries, the upcoming season and more
• Technician — Defense shines in win over Thundering Herd
• Technician — Pack Pros: Wilson, Rivers continue dominance while 2018 draft class shows growth
• Technician — Wolfpack travels to UNC-CH for rivalry match
• Technician — Men’s golf finishes fourth at weekend tournament
• Technician — Doeren on Marshall, Virginia, NFL alums
• GoPack.com — Boston College Game Time Announced
• GoPack.com — #18 Wolfpack Visits Pittsburgh Tuesday Evening
• GoPack.com — Harmon, Morehead Named ACC Players of the Week
• GoPack.com — Simon Blotko Named to CSN National Team of the Week
• GoPack.com — Dave Doeren Press Conference - Sept. 24
• GoPack.com — Leon Krapf Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
Tweets of the day
Start time for all games for ACC teams, since the beginning of the 2013 season pic.twitter.com/mQagVlhx2l— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 25, 2018
Updated depth chart for Virginia game. pic.twitter.com/GiuRpORIT6— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 24, 2018
Dash Third Quarter, on unbeaten and unloved teams: notes on Kentucky, California, Colorado, NC State, Syracuse, Duke, Cincinnati, Buffalo, North Texas, South Florida https://t.co/0xJFsl8xQw— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) September 25, 2018
Phoenix Suns' salary pie... Devin Booker still not making that sweet extension money. pic.twitter.com/646P9a7p7D— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 25, 2018
Videos of the day
