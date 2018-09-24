The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 24
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 37, Marshall 20
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State kicker Chris Dunn: ‘It is not just me out there’
• Technician — What we learned about NC State in nonconference play
• Technician — NC State vs. Marshall: Three keys to victory
• Technician — Wolfpack earns first ACC win
• Technician — Wolfpack pounds Pittsburgh for first ACC win
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Rolls Past Pitt, 6-0
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Takes Down Notre Dame 3-1 for First ACC Win
• GoPack.com — Franken and Shipp lead Pack to fourth place finish at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — One with Wolfpack football — Season 2, Episode 4
Tweets of the day
PHOTOS: 63 images from @PackFootball's victory over #Marshall https://t.co/DnpDICup3O pic.twitter.com/24PQEmpWny— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) September 23, 2018
#MotivationMonday: Oak Hill Academy guard @24_camthomas said his mother and making it to the NBA are his two greatest motivations. https://t.co/4swFpQTg2I— USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) September 24, 2018
VIDEO: High major 2020 Jaden Seymour of Northside Christian (NC)/@TeamWallElite wins #BIGSHOTS #SETOP150 @PaulBiancardi Dunk Contest— BIG SHOTS (@BigShotsNation) September 23, 2018
Also dunks from Malik Bryant, Nate Dunlop, Kaleb Wallace, Asanti Price
🎥: @sellsfargo pic.twitter.com/cPIJvtqsdl
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook