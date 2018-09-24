PHOTOS: 63 images from @PackFootball 's victory over #Marshall https://t.co/DnpDICup3O pic.twitter.com/24PQEmpWny

#MotivationMonday : Oak Hill Academy guard @24_camthomas said his mother and making it to the NBA are his two greatest motivations. https://t.co/4swFpQTg2I

VIDEO: High major 2020 Jaden Seymour of Northside Christian (NC)/ @TeamWallElite wins #BIGSHOTS #SETOP150 @PaulBiancardi Dunk Contest Also dunks from Malik Bryant, Nate Dunlop, Kaleb Wallace, Asanti Price 🎥: @sellsfargo pic.twitter.com/cPIJvtqsdl

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook