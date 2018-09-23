The STRENGTH of the WOLF is the PACK! 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/WkPBe4XHFq

PICK. SIX. Jarius Morehead takes the dagger to the 🏡 for @PackFootball #1Pack1Goal #WPN ( @TheReal_jm17 ) pic.twitter.com/wz9vGb5UQk

4 @PackFootball QBs in the NFL. Will Ryan Finley be next? pic.twitter.com/XsoLX4AKGl

My grand mom passed away 10 years ago & she was on my mind a lot throughout this week. I dedicated this game to her. I Hope I made you proud tonight ❤️

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook