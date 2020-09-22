TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 22

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Big week for @RickyPersonJr Named to the @hornungaward Honor Roll #HTT pic.twitter.com/bbD8GMxqaD

National Defensive Line of the Week🏆 pic.twitter.com/MTRpMnrgAj

Ricky Person Jr. named the ACC's running back of the week, and Ikem Ekwonu named its co-offensive lineman of the week.

NC State-Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 will be a noon kickoff on ACC Network.

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman is listed as NC State's starting quarterback in the game two depth chart.

#Hokies coach Justin Fuente on the NC State opener: "We will not have a full roster. I hope we're able to play."

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!! pic.twitter.com/SJWeSpb9nZ

7’ 2021 Jonas Aidoo of Liberty Heights (NC) has now been offered by NC State #AbsoluteBasketball WATCH Aidoo’s Last Season Highlights 👇 🎥: https://t.co/IGqjjfpWwh pic.twitter.com/YpDCk9kk77

Canadian Junior National Champion Kenna Smallegange Set to Join NC State Wolfpack in 2021 - https://t.co/CM3hX6GguB @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/KYh2euN5fy

First meet of the season ➡️ Friday No spectators will be allowed at the meet. Additional competitions will be announced at a later date. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/CDVxPyXeof

Pack Rewind: Highlights from the opener #HTT pic.twitter.com/fMQxrLkDDm

