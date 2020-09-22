TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 22

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpcker top 10
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State prepare for more unknowns
• The Wolfpacker — Ricky Person Jr., Ikem Ekwonu earn ACC Player of the Week honors
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football depth chart: Game 2
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Monday press conference for Va. Tech week
• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman listed as NC State Wolfpack football starting quarterback
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 2
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks season opening win on Packer and Durham
• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State forward A.J. Taylor in transfer portal
• Raleigh News & Observer — Virginia Tech coach on game with NC State: ‘I hope we are able to play’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will Va Tech be able to play NC State? Coach says Hokies don’t have a full roster
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s who will be NC State’s starting quarterback against Virginia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball’s AJ Taylor entering transfer portal
• Fayetteville Observer — Miami, Pitt upwardly mobile in ACC rankings
• Technician — Wolfpack defense earns poor grades despite late-game heroics
• Technician — Near-perfect grades for NC State offense against Wake Forest
• Technician — NC State volleyball begins season with back-to-back matches at Duke
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Look Back: Top tournament performances
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack football – Season 4, episode 3
Tweets Of The Day
Big week for @RickyPersonJr— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 21, 2020
Named to the @hornungaward Honor Roll #HTT pic.twitter.com/bbD8GMxqaD
National Defensive Line of the Week🏆 pic.twitter.com/MTRpMnrgAj— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2020
Ricky Person Jr. named the ACC's running back of the week, and Ikem Ekwonu named its co-offensive lineman of the week.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 21, 2020
NC State-Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 will be a noon kickoff on ACC Network.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 21, 2020
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman is listed as NC State's starting quarterback in the game two depth chart.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 21, 2020
#Hokies coach Justin Fuente on the NC State opener: "We will not have a full roster. I hope we're able to play."— Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) September 21, 2020
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!! pic.twitter.com/SJWeSpb9nZ— Jonas Aidoo (@J0nasAid00) September 22, 2020
7’ 2021 Jonas Aidoo of Liberty Heights (NC) has now been offered by NC State #AbsoluteBasketball— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 22, 2020
WATCH Aidoo’s Last Season Highlights 👇
🎥: https://t.co/IGqjjfpWwh pic.twitter.com/YpDCk9kk77
Canadian Junior National Champion Kenna Smallegange Set to Join NC State Wolfpack in 2021 - https://t.co/CM3hX6GguB @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/KYh2euN5fy— Swimming World (@SwimmingWorld) September 22, 2020
First meet of the season ➡️ Friday— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) September 21, 2020
No spectators will be allowed at the meet.
Additional competitions will be announced at a later date.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/CDVxPyXeof
Video Of The Day
Pack Rewind: Highlights from the opener#HTT pic.twitter.com/fMQxrLkDDm— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 22, 2020
