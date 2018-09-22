Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 08:39:21 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 22

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Marshall

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Joe Sculthorpe relieved his family is OK back home

• Raleigh News & Observer — The fix for NC State’s running woes? These two things could help at Marshall

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State and Marshall bring a football family together

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Elliott Avent agree to contract extension

• Charlotte Observer — Why Vance High sophomore has the Power to become an all-time great at his school

• Winston-Salem Journal — Martin needed just 12 seconds to score East Forsyth's first touchdown as Eagles cruise. The Eagles rolled past Grimsely from there.

• Fayetteville Observer — East Bladen's Murchison stepping up for N.C. State defensive line

• Technician — Wolfpack loses to Louisville in ACC opener

• Technician — Roberts goal pushes Pack past Hokies for first ACC win

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Gets Back on Schedule with Road Trip to Marshall

• GoPack.com — #18 Wolfpack Defeats #14 Hokies for Second Top-15 Win

• GoPack.com — Board of Trustees Approves New Contracts for Avent and Santoro

• GoPack.com — #16 Women’s Soccer To Face Pittsburgh Sunday In ACC Home Stand

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack’s ACC Home Match Winning Streak Snapped by Louisville in Conference Opener

• GoPack.com — Pack in a Tie for Fifth Place After One Round of Maui Jim Intercollegiate

Tweets of the day

——

