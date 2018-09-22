The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 22
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Marshall
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Joe Sculthorpe relieved his family is OK back home
• Raleigh News & Observer — The fix for NC State’s running woes? These two things could help at Marshall
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State and Marshall bring a football family together
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Elliott Avent agree to contract extension
• Charlotte Observer — Why Vance High sophomore has the Power to become an all-time great at his school
• Winston-Salem Journal — Martin needed just 12 seconds to score East Forsyth's first touchdown as Eagles cruise. The Eagles rolled past Grimsely from there.
• Fayetteville Observer — East Bladen's Murchison stepping up for N.C. State defensive line
• Technician — Wolfpack loses to Louisville in ACC opener
• Technician — Roberts goal pushes Pack past Hokies for first ACC win
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Gets Back on Schedule with Road Trip to Marshall
• GoPack.com — #18 Wolfpack Defeats #14 Hokies for Second Top-15 Win
• GoPack.com — Board of Trustees Approves New Contracts for Avent and Santoro
• GoPack.com — #16 Women’s Soccer To Face Pittsburgh Sunday In ACC Home Stand
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack’s ACC Home Match Winning Streak Snapped by Louisville in Conference Opener
• GoPack.com — Pack in a Tie for Fifth Place After One Round of Maui Jim Intercollegiate
Tweets of the day
ONE WEEK AWAY from our 2018 Hope Gala to Defeat ALS! All live auction packages are finalized, if you are unable to attend but would like to bid, please email contact@teamchriscombs.org if you would like to submit a sealed bid. Click the link to preview! https://t.co/yN50Uimtbp— TeamChrisCombs (@TeamChrisCombs) September 21, 2018
It seems like forever since we added a new member to our SWOLE PATROL. This week we have 2 studs in @__d1c & @sethwilliams42. These 2 #Homegrown guys have done a great job of FOCUSING on the task at hand and earning their shirt. Also congrats DC on making the trip. #SwolePatrol pic.twitter.com/2Pr0uV1smy— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) September 21, 2018
TODAY— WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) September 22, 2018
- #UNC vs. Pitt @ 12:20 (watch on @wral)
- #Duke vs. #NCCU @ 3:30
- #NCState vs. #Marshall @ 7:00@marilyn_payne previews all three games ft. Triangle teams in the Week 4 Weekend Rundown. https://t.co/C7wPacNuYQ
——
