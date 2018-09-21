The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Joe Sculthorpe relieved his family is OK back home
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Dick Ash
• The Wolfpacker — NC State refreshed, focused on Marshall
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Cary Angeline is ready to get started
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Marshall
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State coach Kevin Keatts is helping the Hurricane Florence relief effort
• Technician — Deacons top Pack 2-0 in ACC opener
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode Four: Running at the Herd
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Falls To Wake Forest In ACC Opener, 2-0
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 28 - Release of the 2018-19 Schedule
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Louisville, Notre Dame to Open ACC Play
• GoPack.com — #18 Wolfpack Hosts #14 Hokies Friday at 5 pm
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Gets Back on Schedule with Road Trip to Marshall
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens Play at Maui Jim Intercollegiate on Friday
Tweets of the day
PODCAST: @HerdNation’s @da4dherd sits down with Matt Carter of @TheWolfpacker to discuss @HerdFB’s upcoming matchup with @PackFootball #HerdFamily 🏈✅https://t.co/rlO6g7OfLg— HerdNation.com (@HerdNation) September 20, 2018
Crafty sophomore Carson McCorkle tells Rivals he has ten offers. NC State, Virginia, Clemson, Wake Forest, Ga Tech, Florida, South Carolina, Baylor, Butler and Wichita State.— Clint Jackson (@clintjackson1) September 21, 2018
157 pounds on @FloWrestling - 4th ranked in the top-10 in the first 5 weight classes for @PackWrestle.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) September 21, 2018
R-So. @Hidlaymania sits at #2 nationally after a rookie season as an NCAA Finalist, All-American and ACC Champion last year.#PackMentality
📰: https://t.co/ZWGMoDOK68 pic.twitter.com/hNwKmgfGBF
BREAKING: @CharlotteBSB to host a pair of ACC schools at BB&T Ballpark in 2019! NC State will visit on March 12th, Clemson follows on March 26th! The 49ers partnership with @KnightsBaseball continues for the 5th-straight year! #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) September 20, 2018
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/nquFsbn5fx pic.twitter.com/vdKLhtnbZQ
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook