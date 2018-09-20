Me & @aadelsonESPN make our Week 4 ACC picks and a GT discussion with the great @WesDurham … https://t.co/Ki719IYhKE

The 149-pound rankings from @FloWrestling . Graduate transfer @J_OliverIX dons the Red & White for his final college season. A former All-American and 3-time NCAA Qualifier, he went 28-7 last year. #PackMentality 📰: https://t.co/tlImRlLFGA pic.twitter.com/9tRYsqcUQc

Uniform Report: #MRSHvsNCSU 🔴 = 🔥 on the all ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1yFjuK0Q90

Hearing NC State could use three PGs --- Markell Johnson, Blake Harris, and Braxton Beverly --- together in spurts this season. Wolfpack should be one of ACC's fastest teams.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook