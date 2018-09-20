The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Marshall
• The Wolfpacker — NC State corners coach George Barlow having trip down memory lane
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 5
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's History Of Cancelled Games
• The Wolfpacker — Nick McCloud accepting challenge of facing top receivers
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball prepares for ACC season
• Technician — Breaking down Marshall with sports editor of The Parthenon
• Technician — Finley, receivers set to lead Pack against Marshall
• Technician — Men's soccer looks for first ACC win
• Technician — Pack golf teams set for strong seasons
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — #16 Women’s Soccer To Host Wake Forest Thursday In ACC Opener
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack RTC to Have Busy Next Month of Action
Tweets of the day
Me & @aadelsonESPN make our Week 4 ACC picks and a GT discussion with the great @WesDurham … https://t.co/Ki719IYhKE— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) September 20, 2018
The 149-pound rankings from @FloWrestling.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) September 20, 2018
Graduate transfer @J_OliverIX dons the Red & White for his final college season. A former All-American and 3-time NCAA Qualifier, he went 28-7 last year.#PackMentality
📰: https://t.co/tlImRlLFGA pic.twitter.com/9tRYsqcUQc
Uniform Report: #MRSHvsNCSU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 19, 2018
🔴 = 🔥 on the all ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1yFjuK0Q90
Hearing NC State could use three PGs --- Markell Johnson, Blake Harris, and Braxton Beverly --- together in spurts this season. Wolfpack should be one of ACC's fastest teams.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 19, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook