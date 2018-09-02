The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Sept. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets following NC State's 24-13 win over James Madison Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker - Final: NC State 24, James Madison 13
• The Wolfpacker - Notebook: Thayer Thomas living the dream with NC State football
• The Wolfpacker - NC State not sharp, but victorious nevertheless
• The Wolfpacker - Quick hits from NC State football's 24-13 win over James Madison
• The Wolfpacker - Video reel: NC State defeats James Madison, 24-13
• The Wolfpacker - NC State locker room report
• Raleigh News & Observer - NC State's happy to be 1-0 but has plenty of room to improve
• Raleigh News & Observer - X-rays negative for NC State defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant
• Raleigh News & Observer - Junior wideout Jakobi Meyers has a career day as NC State holds off JMU, 24-13, in opener
• Fayetteville Observer - NC State makes plays when it matters most
• Greensboro News & Record - Meyers helps lift State to 1-0, but Wolfpack not content with victory
• Burlington Times-News - Wolfpack makes it through season-opening victory against James Madison
• Rocky Mount Telegram - Air it out: NC State's passing game the saving grace
• Rocky Mount Telegram - NC State survives James Madison in season-opener
• WRAL.com - Meyers leads NC State past JMU 24-13, Pack ready to improve on season-opening outing
• Technician - Meyers pace Wolfpack against Dukes
• DukesofJMU.com - Too many mistakes for Dukes to upset FBS NC State
• Associated Press - Meyers helps NC State beat James Madison 24-13 in opener
Tweets of the day
By my unofficial count, among Jakobi Meyers’ 14 catches (which gained 161 yards), nine moved the chains.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) September 1, 2018
He had five catches on third down — each had 7 or more to move the chains & all did with an average gain of 16.6 yards per third-down catch. @TheWolfpacker
Pretty special TD catch by @cj_riley16 of @packfootball earlier this afternoon! #GoPack #SCTop10 @sportscenter pic.twitter.com/bInSCOVwKQ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 1, 2018
A BIg THANK YOU to our Students, Fans and Recruits that came and supported your Wolfpack today! It was HOT and you were awesome. 1-0 #1Pack1Goal— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) September 1, 2018
Go Pack!!! 🐺🐺❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lbhcUACzyD— Coach Batth (@ErinBatth) September 1, 2018
Feels good to be home. @PackFootball beats JMU 24-13! WOLF!! 🐺🐾🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Xfga2eFak— NC State University (@NCState) September 1, 2018
College football in Raleigh is back. @PackFootball @PackAthletics @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/9c1Dva2KDC— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 1, 2018
Video of the day
