The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commits C.J. Clark and Ikem Ekwonu ($)
• Technician — Pack finishes 1-1 in the ACC-SEC Challenge
• GoPack.com — Tuesday match vs. Stetson postponed
• GoPack.com — Women’s tennis finishes competition at USTA Bahamas Invitational
Tweets of the day
2-0 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FFAPZNPlSM— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) September 17, 2018
👀👀🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/MQ1dtdqDn5— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) September 15, 2018
ACC Panic Room: Should Duke be ranked? Is beating FSU even a good win right now? @lebrownlow & I discuss… https://t.co/R7JtCUGuCS pic.twitter.com/7yuTJ8S6eu— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 17, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook