The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — As Hurricane Florence disrupts college football schedules, players adjust their plans
• Fayetteville Observer — Florence sacks big game for Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Women’s tennis has successful start at USTA Bahamas Invitational
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Rallies for Five-Set Win Against Arkansas
• The Wolfpacker — Ikem Ekwonu confident in his decision to pick NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football commit offensive lineman Timothy McKay ($)
Tweets of the day
Close-King Camera time lapse from 2018-09-12 pic.twitter.com/B6V2rcpZPU— NC State Football Wx (@NCSUFootballWx) September 14, 2018
Elite sophomore @TerrenceClarke_ of @BrewsterHoops and Expressions put on a show yesterday in the @MSHoopsDotCom showcase games/private workout. Check it out, courtesy of @SLAM_HS. pic.twitter.com/Bo41lxsDdE— Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) September 15, 2018
Which ACC underdog is @JoanNiesen eyeing? What ACC team does @Eric_Single think has the best chance of covering the spread? All of our @si_ncaafb staff’s top Week 3 bets are here https://t.co/HyNkhjt3mQ pic.twitter.com/TKux6mAYMu— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2018
Yesterday our @_andrewcarter captured a powerful image of a man and his kitten being rescued in New Bern. Then he stayed up most of the night telling the tale. If you only read one #HurricaneFlorence2018 story today, this should be the one. #ReadLocal https://t.co/YGzdkvWYHJ— Robyn Tomlin 🌀📰 (@robyntomlin) September 15, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook