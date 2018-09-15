Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 08:10:48 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• Raleigh News & Observer — As Hurricane Florence disrupts college football schedules, players adjust their plans

• Fayetteville Observer — Florence sacks big game for Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Women’s tennis has successful start at USTA Bahamas Invitational

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Rallies for Five-Set Win Against Arkansas

• The Wolfpacker — Ikem Ekwonu confident in his decision to pick NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football commit offensive lineman Timothy McKay ($)

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room ($)

Tweets of the day

——

