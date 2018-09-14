The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Ikem Ekwonu confident in his decision to pick NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Zovon Lindsay plans to enroll early for NC State Wolfpack football ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State's non-conference hoops opponents
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball releases its 2018-19 schedule
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NC State’s basketball schedule better in Year 2 under Kevin Keatts?
• Greensboro News-Record — Team-by-team ACC basketball schedules
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Announces 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer’s Schedule Altered
• GoPack.com — Match at Pittsburgh Rescheduled for September 25
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Stephen Morrison
• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball to Wrap-Up Non-Conference Slate at ACC-SEC Challenge
Tweets of the day
The Journey is just as important as the destination 📶4️⃣🐺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8fVWDo5zVL— Jcole.4 (@JericoleHellems) September 13, 2018
Can you Out-Forecast our Experts?— Rivals (@Rivals) September 13, 2018
Introducing @Rivals FutureCast & FanCast! #FutureCast: Our experts forecast where top prospects will commit.#FanCast: Try to “out-forecast” our experts. You can even earn Accolades & Prizes!
Complete Details: https://t.co/uy6IFAAN0W pic.twitter.com/geiu0mD0qH
BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2019 has been released. The list is comprised of 102 players and coaches. Among the group announced are four first-year eligible players. #PFHOF19— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 13, 2018
Learn About the Nominees: https://t.co/fc0erpDwPM pic.twitter.com/1JVArkingF
Amazing tour for @PackWTennis from the owner of @GraycliffNassau @GraycliffChoc @GraycliffCigars incredible thank you to everyone at Graycliff for the opportunity to learn about 300 years of Grand Bahamian history #Bahamas #GoPack pic.twitter.com/QaLatGiSYf— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) September 13, 2018
