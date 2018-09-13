The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 13
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball releases its 2018-19 schedule
• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark remains solid in his commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 4
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football no stranger to hurricane-affected scenarios
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at Georgia State game
• Raleigh News & Observer — We’ve finally figured out hurricanes and football don’t mix
• Raleigh News & Observer — Finding a 12th football game easier said than done for NC State
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: We got football right this time – most of us
• Technician — Cross country season opener canceled by hurricane
• Technician — Women’s golf opener cut short, finished 11th
• Technician — Doeren on West Virginia game cancellation
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Announces 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis to Compete at USTA Bahamas Invitational
• GoPack.com — Holsopple Announces Wolfpack Rifle 2018-19 Match Schedule
Tweets of the day
Here is the full slate of games for NC State men's basketball, with the season opener against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 6, followed by Wolfpack Classic with Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 10) and UNC-Asheville (Nov. 13). pic.twitter.com/tmr2NVpeBd— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 13, 2018
Markus Kuhn, former @Giants defensive tackle, current @NFL broadcaster and @Columbia MS Sports student on campus developing his new venture idea. Entrepreneurs and innovators @Columbia @ColumbiaEship pic.twitter.com/jZeedMN3Ue— Grant Son (@grantjson) September 12, 2018
Stanford head coach Jerod Haase was at @BrewsterHoops today for Kai Jones while NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was there for Jalen Lecque.— Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 12, 2018
Everything Earned 💯 Blessed and Honored to Receive An Offer From NC State 💪🏽. #GoWalfpack 👿 pic.twitter.com/x1D0s8xCx9— Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) September 12, 2018
Video of the day
——
