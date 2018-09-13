Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 09:47:57 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball releases its 2018-19 schedule

• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark remains solid in his commitment to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football no stranger to hurricane-affected scenarios

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at Georgia State game

• Raleigh News & Observer — We’ve finally figured out hurricanes and football don’t mix

• Raleigh News & Observer — Finding a 12th football game easier said than done for NC State

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: We got football right this time – most of us

• Technician — Cross country season opener canceled by hurricane

• Technician — Women’s golf opener cut short, finished 11th

• Technician — Doeren on West Virginia game cancellation

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Announces 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis to Compete at USTA Bahamas Invitational

• GoPack.com — Holsopple Announces Wolfpack Rifle 2018-19 Match Schedule

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}