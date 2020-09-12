TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 12

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 12
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball updates its roster
• The Wolfpacker — Picking the spread: ACC football week one
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 8
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — Analyzing NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s system
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Sorry Cedric we got a little exited here at the end. Pictured is #7 Cedric Seabrough! #thoseTwins https://t.co/HkeZXsV9zH— Swainsboro Tigers (@SwainsboroTiger) September 12, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from N.C. State University!!❤️🤍@StateCoachD @coachwiles pic.twitter.com/WrnLXeGI34— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) September 11, 2020
ACC Football Saturdays are BACK!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 12, 2020
Who ya got today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HOZMQgtiVq
ICYMI: College football season previews— FO Sports (@FO_Sports) September 11, 2020
🏈Duke https://t.co/EQ1TRumu9R
🏈NC State https://t.co/clSaWRHu9x
🏈UNC https://t.co/DyPDreEVHu
🏈Wake https://t.co/TFnwslYk4U
🏈ECU https://t.co/Oro4j49gpr
Just so I have the date right in something that'll get retweeted:— Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 12, 2020
Virginia Tech and UVa announce they will reschedule their *Sept. 19* game amid COVID-19 concerns. VT pausing football activities for four days.
That's two postponements in the first two weeks for the #Hokies.
Tweets that don't age well: https://t.co/kkB0j9HpOi— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 12, 2020
NC State will be watching Summer Jam this weekend— Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) September 11, 2020
🗓: September 11-13
🏢: Rock Hill, SC
📝: National Media
⛹️♂️: Top Competition
SCHEDULE:https://t.co/BsU5L3t2bo pic.twitter.com/vwWUkoFCuv
DIALED IN! NC State LHP commit Win Scott (NCBA Golden Spikes 2021) first 4 pitches at Grasshopper Stadium were 89, 89, 90 & 91mph. Gave up 1 hit, 1bb & 0 runs striking out 9 in 3 innings. Yep, all 9 outs were K's vs. Rawlings Prospects 2021. @SABorderBattle @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/ZH8yqTOgT0— Mark Scott (@mjunc1023) September 12, 2020
