The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Associated Press' Joedy McCreary
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's top targets experience different rankings reactions
• The Wolfpacker — PFF grades the Pack newcomers vs. Georgia State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football game vs. West Virginia will not be played this weekend
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 4
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football game against West Virginia called off due to Hurricane Florence
• Technician — Men's soccer bounces back with win vs. Quinnipiac
• Technician — Wolfpack women's soccer to face UNC-G in final nonconference match
• Technician — Pickrell confidently sets up senior season
• Technician — Pack men's golf finishes seventh in first fall event
• Technician — NC State vs. West Virginia football game cancelled
• GoPack.com — NC State vs. West Virginia football game will not be played this weekend
• GoPack.com — #17 women’s soccer to close out nonconference slate Wednesday at UNCG
• GoPack.com — NC State athletic hall of fame class of 2018 induction postponed
• GoPack.com — adidas XC challenge cancelled
• GoPack.com — Friday Match at Pittsburgh Postponed
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer’s Match At Notre Dame Postponed
• Fayetteville Observer — Handful of top in-state prospects still on the market
Tweets of the day
Safety was the main concern with canceling the N.C. State this weekend. But why wasn't the game moved to Morgantown and what are the options now? #WVU athletic director Shane Lyons discusses https://t.co/zwryMBSFmE— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) September 12, 2018
Three out of four recruiting analysts predicting NC State for one of these five-star prospects:https://t.co/793ZYwGEVV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 12, 2018
She sagely reminded me recently, "Just try to keep things in perspective. Even when you are having the worst day, there is always some positive." Yesterday I tried real hard, Diane. I miss you. NC State Mourns the Passing of Senior Associate AD Diane Moose https://t.co/iVZGa0hrwH— Christopher C. Boyer (@CHRIScBOYER) September 12, 2018
Side note from NC State: TE Cary Angeline will be eligible to play against Marshall on Sept. 21.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 11, 2018
He didn't have to sit out three games, rather 365 days from his last game with Southern California
Sad day today. After 14 years of working at the @wolfpackclub, I had to officially resign this morning. ALS really is awful. It slowly takes everything away. Going to keep pushing and do everything I can to raise awareness and support to help find a cure. @TeamChrisCombs— Chris Combs (@ChrisCNC) September 11, 2018
NEWS: Eighty-seven athletes expected at USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October Minicamp— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 12, 2018
🔗 https://t.co/MaHpueY6gE pic.twitter.com/bxmf1l0SRh
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook