The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack basketball recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst bullish on NC State's chances with Cam Hayes
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State football's schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at NC State football game vs. Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode three
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Previewing NC State’s game against West Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former Adidas consultant TJ Gassnola sentenced in fraud case connected to NC State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack and Tribe Play to 1-1 Draw
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Stephen Griffin
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Unable to Hold Off ECU
• GoPack.com — Behind the Badge: Episode One
• Technician — Wolfpack can’t close out Pirates, lose final three sets
• Technician — Women’s soccer goes for back-to-back wins as it travels to face Minnesota
• Technician — NC State quarterbacks shine in entertaining week one games
• Technician — NC State defense looks to keep rolling against struggling West Virginia offense
• Technician — Flurry of late goals sees Wolfpack draw William & Mary
• Technician — Mim Sangkapong leads women’s golf at Cougar Classic
Tweets of the day
So State wasn't involved until Gassnola decided to cooperate as a government witness.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 10, 2019
That puts Gassnola on NC State's "Anti-Mount Rushmore" with Peter Golenbock, Karl Hess and Bill Guthridge's college rommate
Rivals150 wing Demarr Langford is down to a final three in Boston College, NC State and Texas A&Mhttps://t.co/BO8YxsU85u— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 10, 2019
The ACC will be releasing the basketball schedule Thursday night at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Pack has not released any information about its slate, but we have pieced together the non-conference slate:https://t.co/ej5KEz00ak— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 10, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook