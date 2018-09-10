Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 08:48:48 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 10

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 41, Georgia State 7

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State is 2-0 after 41-7 win

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s win over Georgia State

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of Season To Nebraska

• GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Cruises Past Campbell in Straight Sets, 3-0

• GoPack.com — One with Wolfpack football — Season 2, Episode 3

• Technician — Run game remains glaring weakness for Wolfpack

• Technician — Wolfpack cleans out Campbell 3-0

• Technician — Pack suffers first loss of the season

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}