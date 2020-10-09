The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State at Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Virginia vs. NC State on the recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — NC State scored a memorable win in 1994 in its old rivalry vs. Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren pleased with the effort in practice entering Virginia game
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren, Tanner Ingle and Shyheim Battle Thursday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Virginia football preview
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — Matchups: Can NC State slow down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong’s arm AND his feet?
• Raleigh News & Observer — So, what does Devin Leary do for an encore? NC State football at Virginia this week.
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Duke Friday for home opener on ACC Network
• GoPack.com — Four from @PackWrestle to compete at U.S. senior nationals
Tweets Of The Day
.@DevinLeary1, a sophomore making his first career start for the @NCState Wolfpack, has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. https://t.co/HLyi5FGhMk pic.twitter.com/9CtHQBXj4L— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) October 8, 2020
Because it worked pretty well the first time...— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 8, 2020
Uniform combo vs. UVa: 🔴⚪️🔴@adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/Xeo3Er4CZR
A four-star recruit, the former Rocky Mount Gryphon star said “no” to Dabo Swinney and powerhouse Clemson and instead chose to stay closer to home and play for NC State.https://t.co/2CIBDKz0sf— CBS 17 (@WNCN) October 9, 2020
A new season 👀🔥 #WPN pic.twitter.com/bN4FWX2JKU— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 8, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University!! #Wolfpack🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/GJMcO0hgWa— George Pettaway (@gpettaway2) October 8, 2020
Such a special evening celebrating our friend & all-time great #NFL QB Roman Gabriel’s Announcement/induction into the @NationalQBClub on Feb 27th 2021 alongside QB legends Kurt Warner, James Shack Harris & Doug Williams. Cheers to #18!!! 🐏 🦅 🐺 🏆 👏🏻 #Rams #HOF #Eagles #WPN pic.twitter.com/sQSgiITjoY— Roman Gabriel for Pro Football Hall of Fame (@RGabriel4HOF) October 8, 2020
I remember that run like it was yesterday. Still one of the greatest thrills of my life!— Tremayne Stephens (@TSSpeedAcademy) October 9, 2020
#TBT This week's Recycle Moment presented by @GFLenv features 2 come-from-behind wins by #QBU's Virginia natives— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 8, 2020
❤️ for @DangeRussWilson: Two 2nd half TDs to beat UNC in 2009
🔁 for @Mike_Glennon: 3 TD throws/1 TD run to come back from down 41-14 to beat Maryland in 2011 pic.twitter.com/SvHVulkpMl
Four years ago today we had the great fortune of hosting Notre Dame for the first time, and on the 50th anniversary of the first game at Carter-Finley. Hurricane Matthew had other plans. Still a memorable day and victory for @PackFootball ... loved those helmets. #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/82vuAEwFqH— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 8, 2020
We are the future. All of us. We encourage everyone to #PackThePolls for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 8, 2020
Are you registered to vote? Tomorrow (Oct. 9) is the deadline in North Carolina. More information on voting: https://t.co/miBz6CItlL#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/DG3yTVB1Jv
Video Of The Day
MAYO ALERT— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 9, 2020
So @AriWasserman warned me not to go all-in on Pitt against NC State.
I didn't listen. So I had to pay up.
Today, you'll truly learn why I call mayonnaise the Devil's Pomade.
Listen: https://t.co/07lExAZReY
Watch: pic.twitter.com/Vwr7V0NsaZ
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook