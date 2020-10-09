 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-09 07:36:06 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 9.




NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Devin Learyr
NC State quarterback Devin Leary looks to have back-to-back strong performances. (USA Today Sports)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State at Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Virginia vs. NC State on the recruiting trail

• The Wolfpacker — NC State scored a memorable win in 1994 in its old rivalry vs. Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren pleased with the effort in practice entering Virginia game

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren, Tanner Ingle and Shyheim Battle Thursday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Virginia football preview

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — Matchups: Can NC State slow down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong’s arm AND his feet?

• Raleigh News & Observer — So, what does Devin Leary do for an encore? NC State football at Virginia this week.

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Duke Friday for home opener on ACC Network

• GoPack.com — Four from @PackWrestle to compete at U.S. senior nationals

• GoPack.com — Pack perspective: Mia Thillett

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

