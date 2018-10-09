The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 7
• The Wolfpacker — Photos: Recruits at the Boston College game ($)
• The Wolfpacker — What they are saying about 5-0 NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 5
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 28, Boston College 23
• The Athletic — B.J. Hill’s emergence as a rookie NFL starter hasn’t surprised anyone who’s watched him since high school ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State, UNC commits highlight 2018 John Wall Holiday Invitational field
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Is Notre Dame winning good for the ACC?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cox Mill boys’ basketball star Wendell Moore commits to Duke
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Student athletes should be free to profit off their name and image
• Technician — Receviers, defense earn top marks in Pack's fifth win
• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Wilson shine in NFL Week 5
• Technician — Wolfpack men's soccer looks to end four-game winless streak
• GoPack.com — PRATT AND HARMON NAMED ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
• GoPack.com — ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL - SEASON 2, EPISODE 6
• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK VISITS LANCERS TUESDAY EVENING
• GoPack.com — KING, WALKLING FEATURED ON TDS MIDSEASON TOP-100 PLAYERS LIST
Tweets of the day
These two pics are a direct correlation of each other. This is why I’m a firm believer that your Mind, Eyes & Body Language speak volumes about how you’re going to attack obstacles & adversity. #HumbleYetHungry #HTT #WolfpackFootball #Perseverance pic.twitter.com/OzFKrLqODK— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) October 9, 2018
Net Points Per Drive— The Solid Verbal (@SolidVerbal) October 9, 2018
(Off minus Def)
(4+ FBS opp, no garbage time)
1. Alabama.. 3.9
2. UCF.. 3.2
3. UGA.. 2.3
4. Ohio St.. 2.0
5. NC State.. 1.8
6. Oklahoma.. 1.8
7. Michigan.. 1.7
8. App St.. 1.7
9. Penn St.. 1.7
10. Clemson.. 1.6
(via @bcfremeau)
Have you heard? LazerEdge designs are now available at NC State Stores! ✨ Made from sustainable materials, these custom NC State pieces make a great addition to any Wolfpack home! Stop in and get yours today! ❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/Q4R3SvZaef— NC State Stores (@NCStateStores) October 9, 2018
Harmon isn't talked about enough, but he has a NFL skill-set. Good-sized athlete with excellent play strength and reflexes. I love the potential of this year's WR class bc of the underclassmen like Harmon. https://t.co/OX2teqEzPK— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 8, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook