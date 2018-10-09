Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 09:33:51 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 9

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 7

• The Wolfpacker — Photos: Recruits at the Boston College game ($)

• The Wolfpacker — What they are saying about 5-0 NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 5

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 28, Boston College 23

• The Athletic — B.J. Hill’s emergence as a rookie NFL starter hasn’t surprised anyone who’s watched him since high school ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State, UNC commits highlight 2018 John Wall Holiday Invitational field

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: Is Notre Dame winning good for the ACC?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cox Mill boys’ basketball star Wendell Moore commits to Duke

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Student athletes should be free to profit off their name and image

• Technician — Receviers, defense earn top marks in Pack's fifth win

• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Wilson shine in NFL Week 5

• Technician — Wolfpack men's soccer looks to end four-game winless streak

• GoPack.com — PRATT AND HARMON NAMED ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

• GoPack.com — ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL - SEASON 2, EPISODE 6

• GoPack.com — WOLFPACK VISITS LANCERS TUESDAY EVENING

• GoPack.com — KING, WALKLING FEATURED ON TDS MIDSEASON TOP-100 PLAYERS LIST

Tweets of the day

——

