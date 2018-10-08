Might be best center in CFB. Also, can the RG get some love for flattening the LB here?!?! https://t.co/xQCn5o65sg

Germaine Pratt was all over the field for NC State this past weekend – making our National Team of the Week https://t.co/L4nLWYsKYw pic.twitter.com/LaSONryDFE

#WPN Get your tickets now for this year's Primetime with the Pack on Friday, Oct. 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are $10 and proceeds, after taxes, will benefit Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief. Tickets: https://t.co/N4B00zJm1v pic.twitter.com/wB6rjVMIsp

