The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photos: NC State holds off Boston College to improve to 5-0
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star Wendell Moore previews decision
• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves into the top 20 of both polls
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s 28-23 win over Boston College
• Technician — Mistake-filled win shows growth of NC State football
• Technician — Wolfpack falls to BC in physical match
• Technician —Wolfpack ends road trip with loss to Miami
• GoPack.com — Pack Football Moves into Top-20
• GoPack.com — Shipp Claims Medalist Honors; Pack Takes Team Title at Wolfpack Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Suffers 2-0 Loss At Boston College
• GoPack.com — Volleyball’s Comeback Attempt Falls Short at Miami
Tweets of the day
Might be best center in CFB.— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 8, 2018
Also, can the RG get some love for flattening the LB here?!?! https://t.co/xQCn5o65sg
October 8, 2018
Germaine Pratt was all over the field for NC State this past weekend – making our National Team of the Weekhttps://t.co/L4nLWYsKYw pic.twitter.com/LaSONryDFE— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2018
#WPN Get your tickets now for this year's Primetime with the Pack on Friday, Oct. 19 at 8 pm.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 8, 2018
Tickets are $10 and proceeds, after taxes, will benefit Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief.
Tickets: https://t.co/N4B00zJm1v pic.twitter.com/wB6rjVMIsp
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook